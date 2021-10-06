We review the 5 most important cars in the history of Peugeot, although in a brand with as much tradition as the French one it is a complicated task.

Although at first it was dedicated to other tasks, Peugeot began its journey in 1810. In 1889 it already presented its first steam tricycle and, since then, it has not stopped launching new models on the market.

This volume makes it difficult to decide which are the 5 most important cars in the history of Peugeot, but here goes our selection.

Peugeot 205

One of the greatest successes in the history of Peugeot. Launched in 1983, it was not long before it became a best seller. In Spain it was chosen as Car of the Year in 1985. It was an agile car with a quite varied range of engines.

However, the most remembered was the 205 GTI, which mounted engines of up to 130 hp and that dazzled in the world of competition with the 205 T 16 variant. In addition, he was world rally champion on two occasions and also won the Paris-Dakar twice.

Peugeot 504

Another ‘Car of the Year’ for Peugeot, in this case 1969. It was in production for 42 years and earned a reputation for bomb-proof reliability. This, added to the simplicity of its mechanics, made it a highly appreciated car in places like Africa.

As a curiosity, it was the first model of the brand that did not have round headlights and, together with the saloon body, coupe and cabrio versions were also launched.

Peugeot 405

Launched in 1987, it won the European Car of the Year award in 1988, making it clear that it was a very good car. Designed by Pinifarina, they had an image based on straight lines, which gave it character and gave it a fairly athletic appearance.

Within the range, along with more conventional versions, the 405 T16 It was the chest of the model: 196 CV and all-wheel drive. The most striking thing is that today it continues to be manufactured and sold in countries such as Iran.

Peugeot 206

He was the true heir to the 205 (The 106 did not work well commercially) and, although the task was complicated, it was up to the task: its success led it to sell more than 7.3 million units, including in its range versions as particular as the CC convertible. Its rounded shapes remain graceful even today.

Although it started with low power engines, over the years it ended up having its own GTI version and its WRC career was also quite successful.

Peugeot RCZ, 906, e-LEGEND …

The history of Peugeot is too long and has produced so many memorable models that it is difficult to keep just five cars, so we used the fifth position to make a medley with legends like the 905 and 906, which were LeMans winners.

The Peugeot RCZ, an attractive two-seater coupe with a sporty cut; the spectacular Peugeot e-LEGEND, which made many fans dream of a production variant; classics like the 402 Eclipse …

This article was published in Autobild by Mario Herráez.