(CNN Spanish) – “Squid Game”, the popular South Korean drama series known as “The Squid Game” in Latin America, has captivated audiences around the world, so the theories were not long in reaching social networks.

Released in September, “The Squid Game” is about a group of indebted contestants who battle in a series of deadly childhood games to win a huge cash prize. The ghoulish twist is that losers die.

The popular series is on its way to becoming Netflix’s most popular show, having reached number one in 90 countries, including the US Ted Sarandos himself, Netflix’s co-CEO and head of content, said that “Squid Game “It had become the platform’s number one streaming show.

The creator of the popular series, Hwang Dong-hyuk, left the season finale open, so in the event of a second edition, things like the deadly games host’s past could be solved, as well as the story of detective Jun-ho.

In an interview with CNN, Hwang indicated that these would be two points that he would like to explain in the second season of “The Squid Game”, as well as develop the story of the man who challenged Seong Gi-hun to a game of ttakji (the square papers in red and blue).

For their part, the fans of “Squid Game” have created their own theories of what happened in the first season and what could happen in the second. These are the most intriguing:

⚠️ Watch out for spoilers below.

1.- The old man is Gi Hun’s father

Oh Il-nam, the old man who is apparently the mastermind behind the deadly competition, is the father of the protagonist of the series, Seong Gi-hun.

Why? By a string of matches. For example, when they decide to end the games, Gi Hun and Il-nam meet at a convenience store, and considering that the old man is a millionaire, that dinner could not have happened unless it was something planned.

On the other hand, the tiktokera @ruthbellpan highlights other suspicious events: Gi Hun comments with the old man that as a child he was whipped for being so fussy, something that does not surprise Il-nam and he even replies that his son was similar.

During the marbles game when Il-nam and Gi Hun walk around the house game stage, they both agree that it looks familiar. And when the old man loses his memory – or pretends to lose it – he asks if it was the 24th of that month because his son’s birthday is yet to come. At the beginning, when Gi Hun entered his password at the ATM, the password was 8-26.

The tiktokera has a theory that Il-nam is grooming Gi Hun to become the next gaming mastermind. While it is nothing more than a theory, it already has the approval of more than 2 million users on TikTok.

2.- The letter of ttakji determines your role

Another theory is that the color of the card chosen in the game ttakji, also known as dakji, determines whether the person will become a player (by selecting the blue card) or a soldier (by selecting the red card).

3.- The deaths of the contestants were announced

The TikTok account @Jumperjump shared a theory that already has more than 1.4 million likes: “All the deaths of Squid Game were foreshadowed.”

In summary:

Jang Deok-su He jumped off a bridge while fleeing from debt collectors and in the game died jumping on the glass bridge.

Abdul Ali fled after stealing money from his boss before the game and died after Cho Sang-woo fled after stealing his marbles.

Kang sae-byeok he put a knife to the neck of a stockbroker, and in the game he died from a neck wound caused by a knife.

Cho Sang-woo he was on the verge of committing suicide in his pre-game life and died that way so that Gi Hun could win the money.

4.- The policeman and Ali are alive

Police officer Hwang Jun-ho, who infiltrates the game in search of his missing brother, escapes from the game complex, but is apparently killed by The Front Man or the host. However, several followers of “Squid Games” indicate that it could be alive. It is also believed that Ali could be alive for the same reason as Jun-ho, since we did not see them die on screen.

5.- Gi Hun will return as a soldier

At the end of the Gi Hun season, he undergoes a makeover and chooses to paint his hair in a reddish shade. This could indicate that he would return to the game but now as one of the soldiers.

