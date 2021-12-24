12/24/2021 at 13:30 CET

one-. Kick to Leo Messi and smacks to Puyol and Xavi: Barcelona vs. Real Madrid (2010-11)

Ramos cut off the Argentine’s progression with a chilling tackle from behind, despite the fact that Messi was surrounded by up to four white jerseys. After seeing the direct red, the defender knocked down Puyol with his hand and also “caressed” Xavi’s face on his way to the Camp Nou changing rooms.

two-. Kick to Nilmar: Villarreal vs. Real Madrid (2011-12)

In a seemingly safe action, in the middle of the field, Ramos raised his leg and hit the Brazilian Villarreal striker in a delicate area. The referee showed him the red immediately, a decision much protested by the defender of Camas.

3-. Kick to Augusto Fernández: Real Madrid vs. Celtic (2012-13)

The Real Madrid footballer delivered a karate kick from the ground to the footballer of the Vigo box. The referee did not give him a red card but a yellow card, but it was the second and meant the expulsion of Ramos. The ‘4’ protested, but ended up leaving for the locker room early.

4-. Kick to Leo Messi: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona (2016-17)

In the 76th minute, with 1-2 on the scoreboard, the Real Madrid captain cut off a Barcelona counterattack in an action for which he saw a direct red. The locals would tie, but in the discount Messi himself scored the third for Barcelona and celebrated it by lifting his shirt in front of the stands.

5-. Obstruction to Moffi: Lorient vs. PSG (2021-22)

In his third game with the Parisian team, he saw two cards in just four minutes. Thus, in the 85th meeting and after meddling in the career of Terem Moffi, Ramos added his first expulsion in L1 and the 26th in his professional career.