12/29/2021 at 02:14 CET

betfair

2021 is about to leave us, but not without a few great stories for the collective memory. The sport has experienced many surprises, although at the same time quite surreal moments that we now collect for the Betfair audience. Take a seat and enjoy some of those moments that will go down in history, either because of the rarity of the event, the intensity with which it was lived or because of how viral it was.

THE REPETITION OF THE CHAMPIONS DRAW

Never before in the history of the Champions League has a bad draw been made. But this 2021 arrived and it drove us all crazy after a wrong draw occurred due to the UEFA software not respecting the rules established before ruling the pairings. Teams that had already played in the group stage were framed in the same pot, also teams of the same nationality … A sympathy that Aleksander Ceferin solved by repeating the draw they had made three hours earlier.

HARDEN AND THE DUMBEST LOSS OF THE BALL IN REMEMBER

The biter bit. James Harden regularly sends his rivals to the memes with his talent and his spectacular plays. On this occasion, the Brooklyn guard was either clever or confident by not actively following a bounced ball. The result was that Sadiq Bey stole his wallet and the honor to make a dunk thanks to the carelessness of the New York star, who is still wondering why he did not have his coffee that morning to be attentive to that play.

HAMILTON AND VERSTAPPEN IN SAUDI ARABIA

There was already a swell between these two pilotazos and what we had to live. In Saudi Arabia, the penultimate round of the World Cup, the seven-time champion beat Verstappen in a strange maneuver as the Dutchman was theoretically restoring his position after illegally overtaking. Hamilton accused him of braking hard on the straight and causing a touch between the two, but the FIA ​​ruled that it was a race set when it was clear that it was not. If we add to that the accidents in Silverstone, in Monza and the resolution in Abu Dhabi, we have a very successful F1 year.

RAFA NADAL’S COMB IN AUSTRALIA

Rafa Nadal has experienced them in all colors on the ATP circuit. He even received boos for a long time in France for his triumphs at Roland Garros. What the best Spanish athlete of all time ever imagined was that a lady would start to make combs for him in the middle of a match at the Australian Open. It happened in the third round of the championship in a duel against Michael Mmoh. “I’m not a fan of Nadal. His ritual before serving is extremely boring. That’s why I did that,” said the fan as an excuse. Obviously he was going with a few too many drinks.

MIGUEL ÁNGEL LÓPEZ AND HIS SHORT CIRCUIT ON THE RETURN

Imagine spending three weeks fighting for every second of time so that one day your cables get crossed, you decide to get off the bike and end up cursing your entire team. That was what happened to Miguel Ángel López in La Vuelta a España after seeing how he lost his third place in the general classification after a controversial move by his team, Movistar, in that penultimate stage. The Colombian and the Spanish squad ended up terminating the contract they had, but the image of Imanol Erviti asking López to “please get back on the road” will remain engraved in the memory of world cycling.

BONUS TRACK CONNOR MCGREGOR AND HIS HONOR KICK

The former martial arts champion was invited by the Chicago Cubs to take the team’s honor roll in a baseball game. So little is this sport carried in Ireland, where McGregor is from, that the fighter left an image to remember sending the ball almost to the second amphitheater. The players could not contain their laughter at a McGregor who took it with humor to have made the worst kick-off of all time.