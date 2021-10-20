10/20/2021 at 1:39 AM CEST

The world of football does not only live on goals. The parties and the consequent infidelities are the order of the day. Many famous footballers have fallen into the nets of lust, leaving many of them affected in their pockets having to pay large amounts of money, either to pay for a divorce or to pity for a silence. You will see that the scandals come mostly from the British Isles and it is not for less, the tabloids continue to function like a Swiss precision watch. Below we review five of the most notorious scandals in the world of football with infidelity involved:

JOHN TERRY SLEEPED WITH THE BRIDE TO A COMPANION

It happened in 2010 and had fatal consequences for the dominant Chelsea at the time. John Terry, captain of the blues, broke all established ethical codes by sleeping with model Vanessa Perroncel. The girlfriend of his teammate Wayne Bridge admitted that she had slept with the captain and he immediately lost his bracelet in the British team in the middle of the scandal. Bridge, meanwhile, resigned from the national team. Carlos Tevez gave his opinion on the matter crystal clear: “If you do that in my neighborhood, you would lose your legs.”

TEVEZ WAS MADE A SERIES

Carlos Tevez, evidently, made those statements before cheating on his lifelong partner, Vanessa Mansilla, whom he barely knew when he was 13 years old. Tévez was confused between 2010 and 2011 when he was caught with two consecutive infidelities with the model Mariana Paesani and then with the actress Brenda Asnicar. ‘El Apache’ got his partner’s forgiveness and in 2016 they decided to get married to seal a pact that seems unbreakable to date. Everything seems to be rosy for them and even Netflix has made them a series as an exemplary couple after those ‘potholes’.

KUN AGÜERO ‘NAILED’ IT TO MARADONA

Sergio Kun Agüero decided to marry very young with Gianina Maradona, the star’s youngest daughter, and they both had a son named Benjamin. Everything seemed to be going smoothly until the footballer left Madrid for Manchester and there he began a double life with the singer Karina ‘La Princesita’. Diego’s daughter caught a Kun who had no choice but to confess his infidelity, but the most controversial thing about the case was that the singer went to Dubai to sing to Maradona for his birthday before officially joining Kun. The footballer then had a five-year relationship with Karina.

THE NARA ARE SOME LINCES

We have already said that Wanda Nara has caught Icardi being unfaithful, but her sister Zaira also caught Diego Forlán red-handed a month after getting married. According to the model, she looked at the cell phone of the then Atlético de Madrid forward and found that there was another woman in the game. “I couldn’t get married knowing that,” he said. The alleged infidelity of the player occurred with the beautiful Uruguayan television presenter, María Raquel Denis.

AND JESÉ ALREADY KNOWS HOW AURAH WEARS THEM

In Spain, the most famous soap opera of comings and goings is the one starring Jesé Rodríguez and the influencer Aurah Ruiz. Both have experienced a series of ups and downs in a relationship in which they have a son in common, Nyan, but there are also four more stepbrothers. The player, just 28 years old, has a more than large family to pay attention to, but that has not stopped him from playing bandits in recent months. He went on vacation last summer and was unfaithful to an Aurah who was slow to forgive him. They have finally made peace and Jesé is now playing better than in five years.