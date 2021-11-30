11/30/2021

On at 14:17 CET

Alicia mendoza

There is increasing visibility, more support, and more tools to address learning difficulties possessed by boys and girls.

The neurodevelopmental disorders that affect the most common learning difficulties are Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, Specific Language Disorder (SLI), formerly known as dysphasia and Non-Verbal Learning Disorder (NANV).

There are many myths about people with these disorders and the difficulties they cause in their learning. We dismantle some of these myths with the help of the neuropsychologist José Ramón Gamo.

“Learning has to do with your will and the desire you put into it”

Children with these learning disorders have greater difficulties concentrating and retaining knowledge. But it is not a question of your will and their desire to learn, but they have a difficulty due to neurodevelopment. “The learning difficulties are neurological peculiarities that generate a difficulty to carry the learning processes like the rest of the people & rdquor ;, specifies Gamo in the course.

It is not a matter of “wanting is power”, since no matter how much our sons and daughters may have to improve and understand some subject, they have a neurological difficulty in learning that prevents them from understanding with the same ease that others have. .

Here we must differentiate between specific learning disorders such as dyslexia and learning disorders that generate difficulty in learning, but are not specific, such as ADD, ADHD and TANV. In the latter, children have difficulty due, on the one hand, “to their neurological singularities”, but above all because of “the teaching and learning processes in which they are immersed”. So by changing learning methodologies, children can improve their ability to learn. On the contrary, with dyslexia, with specific learning disorders, regardless of the type of teaching in which the child is immersed, he will have a difficulty learning to read and write.

“If you try harder, you shouldn’t have a hard time learning.”

The reality is that children with learning disabilities make enormous efforts to be able to learn and overcome what it is difficult for them to assimilate. Therefore, when placing a grade, the person who qualifies should not look at the result that the child has obtained, but at the effort made.

Gamo points out that the environment must understand that the effort should be rewarded and not the result. “If I constantly penalize his effort because he does not get the results that I expect, what I am educating him and what I am transmitting to him is that the effort has no value, and our children end up with the broken growth mentality & rdquor ;, he explains. This growth mindset increases if we see that effort is correlated with the ability to improve; but if we see that the effort does not imply an improvement, we do not make an effort. For this reason, we must neither analyze, reward nor discredit their results, but rather their effort.

“Dyslexia with practice is cured “

No. We must understand that dyslexia it is not a disease, so it cannot be cured. Dyslexia is a specific learning disorder that can be improved, for example, through reading reeducation programs that have been designed by a specialist speech therapist. But there are other traits of dyslexic people that even if they work, it is difficult for them to get better, such as spelling mistakes. Dyslexia can be improved, yes, but it cannot be eliminated from a person, because it has this neurological peculiarity in its brain.

“If you do not get used to reading as a child, he will be dyslexic”

Dyslexia is not learned with age, it is not acquired at a certain point and we do not suffer from it because we have not read enough. As Gamo points out, if our son is dyslexic, “regardless of the methodological process that we are going to carry out to teach a child to read and write, regardless of their intellectual capacity, regardless of the cultural level of their environment, and regardless of the culture general in which it develops, that child will present a specific resistance to learn to read and write & rdquor ;.

If as parents we have not encouraged reading since they are small, there is no greater probability that children are dyslexic. For dyslexic children, it is best not to pressure them with reading and writing practice. What you have to do, as Gamo says, is “Detect them early, assign them a speech therapist, re-educate the brain so that it can read, and when it can, then let’s go read.”

Not all children with learning disabilities have dyslexia

Even if our son or daughter has a learning difficulty, he does not have to have dyslexia. Dyslexia is a specific learning disorder that mainly affects reading and writing. There are other disorders that generate learning difficulties such as Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Specific Language Disorder (SLI), formerly known as dysphasia and Non-Verbal Learning (TANV).

It must be taken into account that many times several disorders can coexist in the same person, and that is that dyslexia and ADHD often go hand in hand. “Almost 40% of dyslexic children have attention deficit with or without hyperactivity,” says Gamo.

If we suspect that our son or daughter may have any of these disorders, it is convenient that we go to a specialist.

