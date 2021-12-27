12/27/2021 at 01:31 CET

From January 9 to February 6, the Africa Cup will be held in Cameroon in an edition where 24 nations seek a crown that is currently held by Algeria. The most important national team tournament in Africa will see many players from the Spanish competition and Sevilla and Villarreal are the teams that contribute the most to the contest:

EN-NESYRI (MOROCCO)

The forward has lived through a year quite full of injuries that have weighed down his presence at Sevilla. He barely adds three goals to the 24 he achieved in all of last season and now he hopes to be able to set the course in an African Cup where Morocco dreams of winning its first title since 1976. The Rabat team will feature other League talents such as Munir, Bonus or Abde.

MANDI (ALGERIA)

The defender is considered one of the best center-backs on the entire continent. Throughout his career he has only seen his benefits grow in his 30s. He came to Betis as a complete stranger from the Stade de Reims and later grew up in the capital of Seville signing this last summer for Villarreal. Setién said of him that “he is the player with the most determination that I have known in 40 years”. Defend championship.

BABA (CAMEROON)

The midfielder is indisputable in Mallorca where he has played a total of 16 games in the first round. Baba stands out for his power, his strength in the clash and his efficiency as an organizer and will be one of the pillars of the host team, which is seeking its sixth African championship crown. The Balearic team is going to miss a player who is simply indestructible.

AURIER (IVORY COAST)

The Villarreal side signed for the yellow submarine in search of the necessary filming to arrive in top form at this tournament. Ivory Coast starts as a great favorite for the trophy, counting on its squad with players such as Haller, Kessie or Bailly. Aurier hopes to bring his experience to a team that has two victories in this tournament and which did so for the last time in 2015.

CHUKWUEZE (NIGERIA)

The Villarreal forward will be representing the ‘Super Eagles’, who will seek their fourth continental title. The lightning-fast forward will reinforce a team that is young and inexperienced, but has nothing to lose. Chukwueze, already established as a star in Spanish football, will have the mission of leading his teammates in a mission in which they are not favorites at all.