If you are from the south or southeast of Spain, you probably did not notice the cold until a couple of weeks ago, since in these places there are two seasons: summer and winter. Spring and fall are for the privileged.

And if you are from the middle up, the most likely thing is that you have been having a hard time since October at night, when the temperatures drop and the jacket is already short.

Winter in Spain is very uneven, but deep down it affects us all, since where it is very cold, luckily houses are usually prepared, and where it is less cold in return, homes do not have a good time managing the heat.

For this reason, Our goal today is to give you some tips to help you keep the house warm, without spending a lot of money down the road and being smart.

Let’s see how we manage it:

Do not change the temperature abruptly

There is a very common mistake when heating the house that is to turn the heating on full blast and then, when we have already heated it, turn it off. And so on.

Heatstrokes, as this practice is called, are the big gas / electricity suckersHence, they are so noticeable on the bill at the end of the month. The key is to turn the heat on moderately and wait a bit for the house to warm up.

Because this in the end is like taking a road trip: You consume less without going at 120 km / h with cruising speed than if you are stuck accelerating and braking, even if it takes a few more minutes to arrive.

And in the end, an engine and a boiler are very similar, starting with the fact that they both run on fossil fuels.

Take advantage of the sunny hours

Something that we must do in Spain and that we do not usually do is take advantage of the king star, since even in winter the star continues to warm with its rays.

This makes it very interesting that, during the sunny hours, we have the blinds up and the curtains pulled back, thus allowing the sun to enter the house and warm it inside.

A couple of hours of sun hitting the floor, walls and sofa is equal to gaining a couple of degrees that they can withstand later if we do it right.

And this heat is not only used by objects, since sitting for a moment enjoying the sun helps to regain temperature in hands and feet, something key in winter (in addition to allowing us to recover vitamin D, which is usually low in winter) .

Better warm than hot

A law that applies to both air conditioning and heating is that a single degree of difference can be a few euros more on your gas and electricity bills.

Experts explain that the ideal temperature for a home ranges between 19º and 21º, neither lower nor higher. With this temperature, life can be enjoyed in a pleasant way at home without the need to be cold or hot.

An increase of only 1º raises energy expenditure by up to 7%, That is why it is best that in winter we put the heating but also a sweater or a sweatshirt. The objective is not to go home as in summer, but to be comfortable, somewhat warm and warm.

For this reason a heating at low power and during the hours that are necessary is better and consumes less than a heating at full power for a short time, in addition to the latter it makes us lose our temper, going from being hot to cold too quickly.

Insulate windows and doors

We say it a lot, but it does not lose its validity for that. Due to the lack of insulation, up to 30% of the heat of a home is lost, so a well-insulated house is a more efficient house.

To fix this, you can buy better quality double-skinned windows and doors. But if you can’t afford it, you already know that there are very cheap weatherstripping that effectively seal both windows and door frames, thus preventing heat from escaping.

In addition to this cheap solution, at night it is key that let’s lower the blinds and unfold the curtains, since they both act as insulation. The blinds to prevent the cold from entering and the curtains that the heat from the heating escapes through the windows.

With these two simple tricks we will be reducing our gas and electricity bills a lot, since the heat holds better in the house and it is not necessary to put on the heating so much.

Install a thermostat

This is another solution that costs money, but is one of the most useful out there. A thermostat is cheap and simple, and it takes very little time to install. In return, you will have in your hand a tool that, following the simile of cars, is like cruising speed to save.

The good thing about the thermostat is that it does not go for sensations, keeping the house always warm above the minimum temperature that we want.

Smart thermostat for easy installation directly on the wall. Control your home’s gas and water heating directly from your mobile phone and remotely. Compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

Thus, a user can put that the minimum temperature that he wants at home is 19º and the thermostat manages with the boiler in order to always keep the house at that temperature, not making explosions of heat and delivering heat in a stable way.

This is a lot more efficient than what we usually do at home, which is raising and lowering the power according to our thermal sensation. Without a doubt it is one of the most recommended investments.

Heating should follow your schedules

The heating must be on during the hours we are at home. No more no less. Let’s not do the fool of putting it on a couple of hours before we get home because it is neither necessary nor efficient.

A house heats up within half an hour after turning on the heating under normal conditions, So the smart thing is that we don’t turn on the heating until we get home, since while we change, we put on our slippers and pajamas, the house is hot.

Everything you need to know to buy the best smart thermostat and control the temperature of your home from your mobile or with assistants like Alexa.

If we stick to these schedules, those of you who work abroad will save a lot of money, and those of you who work at home too, since the advice can be extrapolated to: the heating is not turned on if it is not cold, only when it is really necessary.

And, of course, at night you have to turn it off, since in bed the duvet is the one who maintains the temperature, which gives a break to the boiler and the pocket. With not falling below 17º (that in a well insulated house that never happens) the nights are the most comfortable.

With these six simple tips, anyone can heat their home in an efficient, more responsible and, therefore, cheaper way.

Many of the tricks require the will and knowledge of our home, and the others, those that do need a small investment, in just a few months we will save much more than what we have spent on equipment.

Electricity and gas go up every month, it is our job to support each other and improve our quality of life without affecting the pocketbook.