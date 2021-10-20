The General Directorate of Traffic reminds us how we must use the seat belt, the most important element of our car while traveling in the road safety section next to the brakes.

How many times have we heard our parents remind us of: put on your seat belt. A phrase that hides a lot in itself, as we will now see.

The seat belt is a key element in passenger safety, since it is what prevents us from being thrown in the event of an accident. If we go as a pilot or copilot, it frees us from flying out through the frontal moon, and if we go behind it saves us from smashing our skulls against the front seats.

Without a doubt, they are an essential safety element, hence they have been mandatory in all cars for more than 30 years.

Learn like the alphabet the 6 golden rules 👑 to wear the #belt. NEVER put it on ⚠️: ❌Above the abdomen❌Twisted ❌With slack❌Without checking after a previous accident👉 https://t.co/YHIRDfqXst#ÁtateALaVida pic.twitter.com/FzNET9HhZI – Dir. Gral. Traffic (@DGTes) October 19, 2021

But now the DGT has seen fit to remind us the 6 golden rules to avoid making mistakes when it comes to putting on our belts, because the thing is much more complex than it seems.

As you have seen, the General Directorate of Traffic tried to summarize it in a tweet, but he gave us the address of his official magazine, where the well-explained rules did appear there. So we bring them to you so that you do not miss any:

1st The band always diagonally: The diagonal band must pass through the center of the clavicle (between the shoulder and the neck) and the horizontal band below the abdomen never above the belly. 2nd The belt always smooth and without folds: Check that it is not hooked or coiled in any part of its route. The DGT explains that if it is twisted it holds the weight of the body worse, and if it is attached to the neck, it can cause cuts or burns in the event of an accident. 3rd Well adjusted: Once the bands are in place, it is recommended that they be pulled slightly upwards from the diagonal to avoid slack.

4th Do not wear coats underneath: Clothing that is too bulky, such as coats, should not be worn. Likewise, we should not put anything under the belt, such as cushions or pillows. 5th The seat must be well placed: The position of the seat must be taken into account. Almost at a right angle, never too steep, as this position can cause strangulation in the event of an accident. Never put your feet on the dashboard. 6th Change belt in case of accident: Change the belt when you suffer a blow, because the braiding of it will have lost its effectiveness and there may even be breaks in the anchoring systems.

With all these tips, the DGT assures travelers who comply with them, since the belt will be in perfect position to save us in the event of an accident.

And, even if they haven’t, the standard par excellence is: wear your seat belt, always (although there are exceptions). The road is a dangerous place for those who are not careful.