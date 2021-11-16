It is the fashionable element in the kitchens of half the world and has earned its fame. Healthy and tasty cooking is possible thanks, in part, to the new air fryers. We answer the most typical questions.

If you are one of those who enjoy cooking but do not want to lose sight of health and figure, surely you know air fryers, an element that through air, a spark of oil and heat can fry food in a healthy way.

But, as with every new product, it is not easy to start using them if you do not have the correct answers. For this reason today we love you make it clear what is done and what is not done with air fryers.

Without further delay, let’s go with the 6 golden rules that every user should know:

1st Is it necessary to preheat the air fryer? Yes, it is best to preheat the fryer to the desired temperature to ensure the best results. Just like cooking in the oven, preheating for about 10 minutes will give the fryer enough time for food to cook evenly. 2nd Can I put aluminum foil in an air fryer? Yes, you can put aluminum foil in an air fryer as long as you leave enough space in the basket for the hot air to flow through and cook your food. If the holes are blocked with aluminum foil, the air will not be able to circulate properly through the basket. 3º Is it necessary to put oil when cooking in an air fryer? Yes, you must add some oil to your food when cooking in an air fryer. This gives the food flavor and a nice crisp exterior.

4º What size fryer should I buy? Depending on the size of your family and the amount of food you plan to cook, it is recommended to purchase sizes 3-4 rooms for 2 people and 5-6 rooms for families of 3-5 people. 5th How do you clean an air fryer? Ideally, clean the air fryer after each use to prevent food build-up. To clean your air fryer, simply remove the basket, pan, and skillet, then hand wash with soap and warm water. Dry all the pieces well. 6º How much does an air fryer cost? The price of an air fryer can range from less than $ 100 to $ 500 for high-end brands. The more expensive options usually have more features, such as grilling or pressure cooking.

If you are looking for an oil-free fryer, we have selected the best models that you can buy right now in different price ranges.

And if all these rules are not worth you, we also leave you with the 9 most common mistakes that an air fryer suffers in its first months. Relax, it has happened to all of us.

Now, and with all this information at your service, it is your responsibility to start using this very useful and practical appliance correctly. It only takes desire and time for your avocados to come out crisp, tasty and healthy.