In the magazine of the General Directorate of Traffic they explain how we should proceed before a roundabout, giving six typical examples where we can have doubts. In this way we will act correctly and we will get rid of a potential fine.

As much as we carry more kilometers on top than a truck driver about to retire, we must bear in mind that the rules are often forgotten. Either because of age or because it has been too long since we faced a specific situation.

Hence, the DGT strive to remind us every week of the road regulations that allow us to get home safely. These reminders are usually made through their profiles on social networks, as you know, but they also give advice in their magazine.

And while on Twitter you can reach many people quickly and easily, with the magazine they can be extended more when the subject requires it. As is the case that we bring you today, where they explain how to take a roundabout in these six common situations:

Entry through the inner lane: When the right lane is congested, it is allowed to enter from the left lane directly inside. Group cyclists: The first cyclist has already entered the roundabout, ergo the entire cycling group has priority, as if they were a single vehicle. Indoor signal: A traffic light or vertical sign forces you to yield. Entering vehicles have priority only in this specific case. Departures from inside lane: The inner lanes are to continue circulating, it is only allowed to exit from the inside if a sign allows it and the right lane is occupied. Large vehicles: To turn the truck, it must occupy a second lane, respecting the priority of those who circulate on it. The others must allow you to maneuver. Null visibility: The bus makes it difficult to see inside the roundabout, so vehicles on the right to join the roundabout must wait until they have visibility of it so as not to enter at the wrong time.

In this way, the DGT magazine explains in a simple way how to act in each situation. And, as soon as you have driven, you will have realized that they are all very common situations.

As a final note, remember that roundabouts are always left in the right lane, occupying that lane in advance, do not cross dangerously.