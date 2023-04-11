The 6 most spectacular sneakers of the franchise

The Star Wars Celebration 2023 was held in London over the weekend, with dozens of news and presentations of the saga for the coming years at Disney. And following that thread, we show you the 6 most spectacular sneakers from a galaxy far, far away.

Adidas and Star Wars have co-produced several iterations, some of them featured prominently on our list. But also other little-known companies in the West, such as Switfish.

Let’s see the most attractive Star Wars silhouettes. Which is your favorite?

Switfish x Star Wars Motive X-Wing

Switfish x Star Wars Motive X-Wing Shoes

the south korean brand switfish developed this wonderful silhouette, which follows the style of the X-Wing of the resistance, with colors grey, black, blue and white.

Adidas Superstar 80s x Star Wars

Adidas Superstar 80s x Star Wars Shoes

These 2015 models work in the style of favorite robots from the series, R2-D2 and C3PO, with a metallic finish in gray and gold, respectively. Also, on the tabs are the heads of both droids.

Adidas Rivalry Hi x Star Wars Chewbacca

Adidas Rivalry Hi x Star Wars Chewbacca Shoes

Playing with Chewbacca’s hair, in addition to its characteristic straps, these 2020 Rivalry Hi represent an interesting bet for Adidas.

Adidas x Star Wars Tubular Stormtrooper

Adidas x Star Wars Tubular Stormtrooper Shoes

Simple in appearance, but elegant and classic, they have a predominantly white color like the Stormtroopers’ uniform, but on the tongue they combine it with black details that evoke the soldiers’ helmet.

Adidas Top Ten x Star Wars Boba Fett

Adidas Top Ten x Star Wars Boba Fett Shoes

In the same 2020 Star Wars collection that the Chewbacca model was in, this Boba Fett model appeared, with a green color that evokes the bounty hunter’s armor, as well as white laces and red and gray details.

Adidas ZX Flux x Star Wars

Adidas ZX Flux x Star Wars Shoes

Two models were produced by the Flux brand with Adidas: one in black with the silhouette of Darth Vader’s helmet on the back and another in white with the helmet of a Stormtrooper. Both a beauty.