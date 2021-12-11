Qatar continues to surprise us with its incredible and original football stadiums for the next World Cup. A nomad tent?

How much do you have infinite money and organize a Soccer World Cup, The only limit is the imagination.

Taste is a small country of less than 3 million inhabitants located on the Arabian peninsula, and enriched by petrodollars.

The Qatar World Cup is going to be held there next year, so they have had to build several stadiums from scratch. One of the most spectacular is Al Bayt Stadium, with a capacity of 60,000 people, which is shaped like a nomad tent. You can see it in this video:

Located in the town of Jor, famous for its pearl fishers, it pays tribute to the bayt al sha’ar, the nomadic tents that the desert dwellers of this area have used for millennia.

Although it has the same shape and color as one of these stores, the stadium not built with fabric. It is actually Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), the classic Teflon.

The roof can be opened or closed, to regulate the temperature. Precisely, the nomadic tent form applies extra energy-saving cooling.

With a capacity of 60,000 people, the Al Bayt stadium is one of the largest in the country. Here it will take place the opening match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, next summer, as well as other matches of the event, up to the semifinals.

It is not the only peculiar stage of this World Cup. Stadium 974, designed by a Spanish architecture studio, is the world’s first removable stadium. It is created with 974 maritime containers:

It must be recognized that Qatar has designed the World Cup studies with intelligence. What do you do with 8 stadiums with more than 40,000 people in a country with little population and little love for football?

Stadium 974 will be completely disassembled, once the sporting event is over.

The Al Bayt Stadium it will dismantle part of the stands, leaving it at half its capacity.

In addition, a 5-star hotel, shopping centers, restaurants, gyms, a sports medicine hospital, parks, and other facilities will be built to turn it into a multipurpose center.