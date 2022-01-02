When we talk about FPS games we are referring to those of the first person shooter genre as they can be Call of Duty or Halo, games that are already classics of this type.

What happens is that to play these types of games you have to pay a good amount of money to get any of them, or not?

Well, the truth is that no, because it is possible to play FPS games from the computer’s browser. There may not be many, some are not any marvel in terms of graphics or their gameplay is not spectacular, but the truth is that we still have good examples that can serve us perfectly to have a fun time.

Right now we are going to show you some of the ones that behave the best and that provide us with the most possibilities to have fun despite being games that can only be played from our browser.

Rush Team

If we go to play Rush Team thinking that we will have the effects, quality and playability that Call Of Duty has, we will not be completely wrong and on top of that we may even be disappointed.

But if we think of a game without great fanfare, but with all that a first-person shooter should have, which is exactly that, shots, competitiveness, enemies or a lot of combat, then we will be extremely satisfied and we will be playing for hours.

We cannot say that we do not have what we expect in these types of games, how are all kinds of weapons to beat enemies. We can get to have pistols, rifles, submachine guns, or grenades among other things, in addition to the classic melee confrontations, when the ammunition has run out.

There is Free-for-all mode in which we must face all the other users who are connected and thus be the last to survive. But there is also team modes and others that focus solely on concrete objectives.

Wolfenstein 3D

This is one of the classics when it comes to first-person shooter games, since it was one of the first to be released with this theme.

You should make your way through Castle Wolfstein killing all the Nazis and tracking down Hitler himself to have a final showdown and thus win the game.

Do not be fooled by the appearance of the game, it is obviously many years old and the graphics are not spectacular, because the truth is that it is a very fun game and with which we can spend hours of fun.

Wolfenstein 3D was released for MS-DOS, but can now be played online for free.

Krunker

Krunker is a game whose graphics are similar to Minecraft, although due to the power that any type of computer needs, it will be able to play this game, no matter how old it is.

Has 10 game modes among which we can choose a type Free For All, where we will face everyone against everyone and the one who has caused the most deaths wins.

You can also choose from various characters such as a bullet-crazed guy, a shooter, or a detective with a revolver.

Global Strike

Global Strike is a fast-paced game where the action is continuous, without giving a break and where there is no time for boredom.

We can play this classic FPS for as long as we want, but if for a moment we get tired we can put the Mutation mode, by which we will allow ourselves and other players to become zombies and see the fun from the other point of view.

Although the game is free has a store where you can buy weapons, characters and other accessories with real money, allowing you to buy the best weapons there is and thus gain an advantage over others.

It is a game that needs some time to adapt and even more so if you are not a regular player of this type of game.

Warmerise: Red vs. Blue

Warmerise: Red vs. Blue is a game that by design is closer to the games seen in the 90s than the current ones, but even so it has a very good playability and the player is always entertained, since there are always rivals to take down.

The game modes are all from elimination typeIn other words, if they kill us, we are out, even if we survive several times again.

It is a fun game, where we will easily find opponents, even if they are the hours when there is less influx of users.

Superhot

Superhot is present to be able to buy it for PC, Xbox and PlayStation, but it can also be played through our browser for free. It is a way for you to test the game and then if you think you can buy it.

We are facing a game with the same philosophy of the above, but what changes substantially in many respects like the fact of not playing in real time, being able to incorporate what are tactical shots, having the ability to dodge bullets, to later attack our enemies painted in red.

The browser version does not have as many phases as the full game (paid), but we still have a good time of fun.

War brokers

It is a game with an aesthetic very al minecraft style where we can customize our character from the beginning.

War Brokers offers quite a large variety of weapons, since we can have a rifle, a sniper, a self-guided missile, a mini-pistol and many more.

You have a good number of possibilities when you are playing, including being able to drive the vehicles that you come across, so in that sense it is very successful.

If at any time we are certain of suffering any type of malicious action on the Internet, we can cut our connection if we have a panic button.

We have two modes, one with a classic cut and another in Battle Royale style so that you can play as you would in Fortnite or PUGB.

As you have been able to read, we have many opportunities to play FPS games from the browser and without having to spend a single euro.

Tell us which one you liked the most and why on our social networks, we will be happy to hear your opinion.