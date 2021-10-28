10/28/2021 at 1:23 AM CEST

Ronald Koeman has left the Barcelona bench after months and months of dismissal rumors. The Dutchman has not lived up to expectations at the club he made European champion for the first time in 1992. He leaves with a baggage of a King’s Cup in season and a half. Below we analyze the seven deadly sins of his career in the team:

1. Don’t sit the ‘holy cows’

Koeman has made headlines to the worst versions that are remembered of Piqué, Busquets or Sergi Roberto, this being the beginning of his end.

2. Sentenced players for no apparent reason

The most bloody case was that of a Miralem Pjanic for which Barça paid 60 million euros to Juventus and which did not have any continuity.

3. Overconfidence in the Dutch

Koeman insisted on signing compatriots who have not given the expected level such as Memphis Depay or Luuk de Jong. As if that were not enough, the only one who worked, Frenkie de Jong, has barely performed at a good level with him.

4. He did not convince either Messi or Laporta

That the president wanted to strike him down in the summer clearly tells us that he never had the confidence of the club. Messi did not go out to defend him publicly either and it was not a compelling reason for him to stay.

5. He played with five defenders

At Barça you can’t play with five defenders and Koeman has done it in a good number of games to try to cover the deficiencies of his centrals.

6. He did not fall in love with his game to the stands

Koeman has not managed to establish a style of play that identified his Barça. Possession was not his priority and that is a religion among the culé fans.

7. He did not win a Classic

Losing three games out of three against Real Madrid has been a slab that has ended up condemning Koeman. The losses this season against Bayern, Atlético or Benfica have not helped either.