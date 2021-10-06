The war for the longest-range electric car continues to rage on the market. Among all, here are the 7 electric SUVs with more autonomy.

The war for the longest-range electric car continues to rage in the market. Manufacturers are working to achieve a greater range of travel in their 100% electric models on a single charge. SUVs also offer good autonomy figures, an offer that will grow exponentially.

Of all, here the 7 electric SUVs with more autonomy.

Tesla Model Y – 505 kilometers

Before starting with our first SUV, it should be noted that the autonomy data reflected is dictated by the manufacturer, and may vary in each case.

The Tesla Model Y It is one of the SUVs, in this sense, that offers the most, selling two versions, the Great Autonomy variant and the Performance of up to 480 CV.

Volkswagen ID.4 – 518 kilometers

The Volkswagen ID.4 it continues to fight to gain a place in the electricity market, a new model that has followed the ID.3 and is ahead of the ID.5.

It has different versions to choose from, with powers that start at about 150 hp to reach 299 horsepower of the most demanding version, the GTX.

Audi Q4 e-tron – 520 kilometers

The Audi Q4 e-tron it shares a platform with its cousins, the MEB, which uses ID.3 and ID.4 among other models of the group.

The Audi also has different versions, starting at 170 horsepower and offering, in the best of cases, 520 kilometers of autonomy.

Skoda Enyaq iV – 534 kilometers

The Skoda Enyaq iV The MEB platform also debuts, a model that stands out, among many other things, for offering a very large trunk, no less than 585 liters.

It has versions of up to 306 horsepower, with an RS variant.

Tesla Model X – 580 kilometers

There is no other SUV with the benefits of Tesla Model X. And it is that, it offers two versions: the Great Autonomy, with a range of 580 theoretical kilometers without recharging, and the Plaid, with a power of no less than 1,020 CV to accelerate from 0-100 km / h in 2.6 seconds.

Two versions to choose from and few drawbacks can be made.

Ford Mustang Mach-E – 610 kilometers

Although Ford had already launched electric cars, the Ford Mustang Mach-E It is the first that he has conceived from the beginning with electric.

It has a crossover-like bodywork and outstanding capabilities in all circumstances. Its autonomy also stands out.

BMW iX – 630 kilometers

The BMW iX it is a model designed to be exclusively electric. This means that, unlike its brothers, it does not drift or share a platform with any model of the brand that moves with a combustion engine.

Its most powerful version exceeds 500 hp.

This article was published in Top Gear by Enrique León.