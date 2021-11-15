11/14/2021 at 8:54 PM CET

Maria Dotor

Almost two years later, the ‘Educar es todo’ event returned to the stage. And he did it in style: at the Lope de Vega Theater in Madrid, with more than 1000 mothers, fathers and teachers from the public, and with seven presentations by seven great experts in education. An event presented by Lucía Galán (Lucía, my pediatrician) and Leo Farache (Director of Educar es todo), who just started thanking the attendees for their effort: “getting up so early on a Saturday morning to come and learn about education has a lot Merit. You are incredible “, said Lucía Galán.

5 hours of event in which we were lucky enough to listen live, after almost two years of hiatus due to the pandemic, Alberto Soler, María Lázaro, Eduardo Sáez de Cabezón, Raquel Sastre, Rafa Guerrero, Sara Andrés and Patricia Ramírez.

The 7 great learnings that we take away from the ‘Educar is everything’ event

Attending ‘Educar es todo’ is to go out with a backpack loaded with learning, with great ideas to apply in our educational day-to-day with our sons and daughters. These are the main ones:

1 We must never use fear as an educational resource

The first presentation, entitled: ‘What role does fear play in the education of our children?’, Was offered by the psychologist Alberto Soler. In it, he made us see fear from another perspective: “Fear is one more emotion. It is neither good nor bad. Moreover, it has its function. We feel fear in the face of a threat, and feeling it helps us to mobilize before it. Fear is an emotion that protects us, but if it becomes something pathological, we must ask for help. ”

Later, he reviewed the main fears that our children have at each age, and encouraged us to respect them: “Never tell a child that he is too old to be afraid or that he must be more courageous. We have to validate his emotion. , empathize with him “. To end his speech, he asked the public a question: “What is the worst fear a child can have? His parents,” he answered. “At a time when we are extremely dependent, that your protection figures make you feel afraid, it is horrible. Never use fear as an educational resource, families. Although it may work, it has consequences, “he concluded.

Alberto Soler at one point during his speech | Alba Vigaray

2.Our children are not digital natives, it is a myth

The next speaker was the teacher, blogger and social media expert María Lázaro. She told us about that new favorite place for our children: the Internet. That place where they spend hours and hours, that place where they entertain, learn, get informed, interact … that is, they live.

María Lázaro during her presentation | Alba Vigaray

And he wanted to make it very clear that, although our children were practically born with a screen under their arms, that does not make them digital natives: “Digital natives are not born, they are made. And for our children to be, mothers and fathers we have to teach them. Just because they know how to turn on a mobile phone before talking does not mean that they know how to use these devices responsibly. Parents, although we believe that we know less than they do about this world, we have to show them the dangers and how to make good use of these tools, “warned María.

3.Beware of transferring our prejudices to our children

Using humor, the mathematician, popularizer and presenter of the television program ‘Órbita Laika’ Eduardo Sáez de Cabezón, made us see how, sometimes and without realizing it, “we transferred to our children the fear or animosity that we had for the math”. We pronounce phrases like: “Ugh, math” or ‘It’s normal that you are bad at math, the same thing happened to me, “making our children go to” their first class with fear in their bodies.

Something not positive if we take into account that mathematics is behind 30% of the professions that exist today “, Eduardo recalled in a presentation that ended with a claim: “We are questioning the scientific evidence, we are putting it into the partisan debate. We have a responsibility that this is not the case. We have to make scientific evidence commonplace.”

Eduardo Sáez de Cabezón during his presentation | Alba Vigaray

4.We should focus on what our children are interested in

“To my daughter Emma, ​​diagnosed with syndrome from Pheland-McDermid, which causes autism spectrum disorders (ASD), is interested in only one thing: hot dogs. When we realized that through this food we could get him to focus his attention (something very difficult because of his illness), we started using the sausage for everything. But this is something that all of you who are here can apply. If your children are very interested in one thing, use it “, comedian and activist Raquel Sastre emphasized in a fun presentation in which, in addition, she vindicated the importance of early care in children with difficulties.

Raquel Sastre during her speech at ‘Educar es todo’ | Alba Vigaray

5.Knowing how our children’s brain works will help us in their education

The psychologist Rafa Guerrero explained in his presentation how the brain, still developing, of our children works. “Understanding it will allow us to understand why they behave in a certain way and, in this way, we are not going to demand things from them that they cannot do,” said Rafa after explaining that the prefrontal cortex, the area of ​​the brain in charge of planning, impulse control, concentration, is the last to develop, which explains why our children are so impatient and emotional, and why the famous tantrums occur.

He also spoke of the adolescent brain: “It is in the information reset phase, which explains why it is so difficult for us to understand them.” And he concluded by asking that “we never silence a child. We must listen and attend to their needs, even if they are not ours. They are just as important.”

Rafa Guerrero during his presentation | Alba Vigaray

6.We must teach our children that life is uncertain

Sara Andres, just 25 years old, lost her feet in a car accident. At that time she was a teacher. After this event, his life changed and he decided to compete. Today she is a Paralympic athlete and gives lectures to sensitize people on the importance of accepting that “the most permanent thing in life is change.” Mothers and fathers, in the athlete’s words, “are not educating our children for change. And it is vital that we teach this to our children. In life things come and go, they change. And it is important that our children know this, and let us teach you to accept these changes and adapt to them, move on. “

7. To overprotect our children today is to unprotect them tomorrow

The event ended with a wonderful presentation by the psychologist Patricia Ramírez, who wanted to make two messages clear:

1. “If we solve all their problems for our children, when they are older and leave home, they will not know how to solve them by themselves.”

2. “When do your children come out to play the game of life, what do you want them for, as substitutes or starters? We should want them as starters, not so that they take the leading role, but so that they play the game that they want, no that others have prepared for them. “

Patricia Ramírez during her presentation | Alba Vigaray

“Knowing more is educating better, and experts are the best company that we can take on this exciting journey that is the education of our children.” With this final message, Leo Farache and Lucía Galán concluded 5 hours of the event. An event from which we look forward to the next.