Those of us who have been surfing for a couple of decades have heard everything about the internet, so it is time for us to dismantle some myths that carry too much with us and that do more harm than good.

Life is what happens between myth and myth of the internet. What if cookies, what if espionage, what if online businesses make you rich, what if everything on the internet is a lie …

There are many years on the Internet and we have read about all of them, that is why we believe that today is a good day to talk about the myths that usually circulate on the Internet, by WhatsApp groups and by work gatherings, and dismantle some of these.

Without further ado, let’s review them, which are not few:

Your service provider spies on you: Many people think that their Internet service provider spies on them and that they are a threat to their privacy. And it is true that your ISP knows a lot about what you do, but cannot afford to invade your privacy.

Although your ISP can track your activity, it does not have enough resources to store all that information about the users it serves. So you can rest assured.

WiFi is already as good as cable: As many builders and manufacturers have stopped including RJ45 ports on their laptops, the industry has been saying for years that WiFi has improved so much that there is no need to use the cable anymore.

That’s not true. Although wireless connections have improved a lot, professionals continue to recommend cable as there is nothing as stable and reliable as RJ45, for a lot of 5 GHz network.

Nothing you read on the Internet is true: The network is full of conspiracies, rumors and incomplete information. And there is no doubt that the Internet is full of misinformation, but there are also thousands of sources that provide reliable information.

In recent years, security and verification have not been strictly enforced, but today social media and the big giants like Google and Amazon are pretty good at filtering the right information and delivering it to you.

Does the Internet have an owner, or does it belong to everyone? Who controls it, and who sets the rules? Let’s try to find out …

Hackers only target rich people: Money theft can be one of the reasons for someone to hack into your accounts; however, there may be other reasons as well.

It may be that someone hacks your personal data out of revenge or simply to steal information.

Incognito mode keeps you protected: Everyone believes that using incognito mode keeps you safe. And in reality it is not like that. Incognito mode helps you protect your privacy by erasing your history so that others cannot see what you are doing on your device.

However, your browser, your Internet service provider, and even the website you visit can still track your activity. Therefore, by using incognito mode, you only restrict the ability of your device to know what you are doing.

If the internet goes bad for you, download software to speed it up, they always work: Many people believe that having internet accelerator software will improve their internet performance. To some extent, this is true.

Internet accelerator software, in fact, helps maintain a stable connection with your router by fixing throttled speed, bandwidth parking, and other connectivity issues.

Restricting the Internet to Children Keeps Them Safe: Limiting children’s access to the Internet does not guarantee their safety. What’s more, it robs them of hundreds of opportunities that could have helped them in their education, personality development, and much more.

Instead of restricting your children’s Internet use, teach them to distinguish between good and evil, and you will have lasting results and a more significant impact on their lives.