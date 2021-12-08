The colleagues of the prestigious website Hoopshype, a reference for NBA information worldwide, have carried out a survey among its editors to choose the Top 75 Non-American Players of history Logically, almost all those who dominate the first positions are players of the last twenty years, in which the players from abroad are more and more and are more transcendent in the NBA. Logically, they give almost no importance to what the players have done outside of the best basketball league in the world (Dejan Bodiroga is placed in the 50th position).

There is no shortage of classics like Olajuwon or Steve Nash or stars of the present like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Luka Doncic (very top). 6 Spaniards sneak into the list: Rudy Fernández, Juan Carlos Navarro, José Manuel Calderón, Serge Ibaka, Ricky Rubio and, of course, very high, Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol. This is the list:

Hakeem Olajuwon (Nigeria)

Dirk Nowitzki (Germany)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece)

Steve Nash (Canada)

Pau Gasol (Spain)

Tony Parker (France)

Manu Ginobili (Argentina)

Nikola Jokic (Serbia)

Dikembe Mutombo (Congo)

Marc Gasol (Spain)

Luka Doncic (Slovenia)

Al Horford (Dominican Republic)

Rudy Gobert (France)

Drazen Petrovic (Croatia)

Yao Ming (China)

Predrag Stojakovic (Serbia)

Joel Embiid (Cameroon)

Arvydas Sabonis (Lithuania)

Detlef Schrempf (Germany)

Vlade Divac (Serbia)

Rolando Blackman (Panama)

Toni Kukoc (Croatia)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Dominican Republic)

Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro)

Joakim Noah (France)

Ben Simmons (Australia)

Andrei Kirilenko (Russia)

Rik Smits (Netherlands)

Goran Dragic (Slovenia)

Luis Scola (Argentina)

Luol Deng (Great Britain)

Zydrunas Ilgauskas (Lithuania)

Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania)

Andrew Bogut (Australia)

Mychal Thompson (Bahamas)

Ricky Rubio (Spain)

Dino Radja (Croatia)

Danilo Gallinari (Italy)

Pascal Siakam (Cameroon)

Sarunas Marciulionis (Lithuania)

Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia)

Serge Ibaka (Spain)

Hidayet Turkoglu (Turkey)

Nicolas Batum (France)

Jamal Murray (Canada)

Nené Hilario (Brazil)

Mehmet Okur (Turkey)

Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania)

Patrick Mills (Australia)

Dejan Bodiroga (Serbia)

Steven Adams (New Zealand)

Andrew Wiggins (Canada)

Clint Capela (Switzerland)

Leandro Barbosa (Brazil)

José Manuel Calderón (Spain)

Oscar Schmidt (Brazil)

Boris Diaw (France)

Tristan Thompson (Canada)

Juan Carlos Navarro (Spain)

Rick Fox (Canada)

Bojan Bogdanovic (Croatia)

Evan Fournier (France)

Marcin Gortat (Poland)

Joe Ingles (Australia)

Dennis Schroder (Germany)

Nikos Galis (Greece)

Predrag Danilovic (Serbia)

Swen Nater (Netherlands)

JJ Barea (Puerto Rico)

Samuel Dalembert (Canada)

Vassilis Spanoulis (Greece)

Rudy Fernández (Spain)

Deandre Ayton (Bahamas)

Jusuf Nurkic (Bosnia)

Tiago Splitter (Brazil)