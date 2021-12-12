12/12/2021 at 07:31 CET

The Golden State Warriors were defeated in Philadelphia by the 76ers thanks to the defense they carried out on Stephen Curry at the same time that the Jazz and Clippers accumulated important victories that cement their position in the playoff positions.

The Philadelphia 76ers win 102-93 over Warriors it caused Curry’s team to accumulate its fifth loss of the season and lose the leadership of the Western Conference to the Phoenix Suns, who beat the Boston Celtics 111-90 on Friday. Against the 76ers, the great star of the Californians, Stephen Curry, could only score 18 points. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid in the 76ers scored 26 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. Matisse Thybulle’s defense prevented Curry from breaking Ray Allen’s 3-point record. Curry only scored 3 of the 14 3-pointers he tried during the game, which now leaves him 6 3-pointers for Allen, who made 2,973 shots from beyond the 3-point line during his career.

Big winners on Saturday were the Utah Jazz, the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets. The Jazz beat the Wizards in Washington 98-123. It is the seventh consecutive victory for the Utah team and places them in third position in the Western Conference, behind the Warrios and Suns, with 19 wins and 7 losses. For its part, the Clippers beat the Orlando Magic 106-104 in a tight game thanks to the 2 points scored by Reggie Jackson in the last 2 seconds. Clippers Spaniard Serge Ibaka did not play despite recovering from his injury. The victory against the Magic allows the Clippers to place fifth in the Western Conference, with a victory less than the fourth classified, the Memphis Grizzlies, who also won this Saturday.

While, The Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 112-127 thanks to the performance of Nikola Jokic who achieved a new double-double with 35 points, 17 rebounds and 8 assists in addition to 3 blocks. The Argentine base of the Nuggets, Facundo Campazzo, played 29 minutes and scored 8 points, 8 assists and 2 rebounds. With Saturday’s victory, the Nuggets overtake Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks and rank seventh in the Western Conference, one victory behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grizzlies, in which the Spanish Santi Aldama militates, they beat the Rockets, penultimate of the Western Conference, by 113-106. Aldama played 3.33 minutes in which he got 2 points and 1 rebound. In the Eastern Conference, Chicago bulls, with 7 players out, including their leading scorer, DeMar DeRozan, were defeated the Miami Heat 118-92.