The Sixers They were promised them happy when, despite carrying the cross of having Ben Simmons without wanting to play being capital for this team to function, they began to link victory after victory to open the season. But the coronavirus is still an important element in society, let’s not neglect it, and this team has hit two of the other legs that support it. Tobias Harris has only recovered two games after being six without participating. Joel Embiid has a more acute case: he has lost the last four and that is where the four losses in a row that now worry so much have come. And with conference teams, which is always worse. Knicks, Bucks, Raptors and, last night, Pacers have dismounted ‘Doc’ from a horse that was in first position only a few dates ago to leave them with 8-6.

This very night, for more pain, it has been known that Dave Joerger, assistant coach and known in Memphis or Sacramento for his time there, must take time to heal from cancer. Several health problems have come in a cascade, which we already know is the most important thing, and sports activity suffers as it could not be otherwise..

On Indianapolis touched, again, the cross. They arrived with possibilities at the end, but it was a former, TJ McConnell, who sentenced the victory for the local team that is recovering from 1-6 with which the campaign began. 27 points from Justin Holiday, double-double from Sabonis and triple-double from Brogdon, good moment from Myles Turner, etc. Rick Carlisle begins to catch the air rotating little and asserting the block of a team that has been consistent in the Eastern Conference for several years. Harris, with 32 points, was the leading scorer of the Sixers who did not give of themselves at the end and fell at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 118-113.

It wasn’t until the very end that the Sixers fully entered the fight for the game. The beginning was disastrous. The points began to fall on the home side like rain in the desert and the advantage grew. With the irruption of Justin Holiday, playing for him with a cart and closing the night with only two misses in the shot, the difference was widening. In the second quarter the Pacers were already playing not with the ten but with the twenty, something they achieved with a mid-distance basket from Turner, who was fine in attack (20 points) and in defense (6 blocks), for 63 -43. Harris began to distribute from the low post and managed to get back at 10, 70-60, before the break, after a pair of 3-pointers in a good set. In the third the gum was stretched again, rising to fifteen in 88-73, and the threats from the locals were much greater: LeVert, Brogdon or Holiday, who did not stop putting, only on the outside. In the absence of five minutes the visiting team accelerated the pace to force the failure and got into the game. Tyrese Maxey would suffer one of the evils of the players, which must be done well on both sides and not just on one: his points left the Sixers at the gates of the final comeback, but McConnell punished him in defense with two penetrations almost traced finished on the left and a third on the right that failed to cut. With this, Indiana kept the type in the tightest minutes and knew how to add one more victory, which brings him closer to a Philadelphia with no excess of cash or profits.