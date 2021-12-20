It is clear that at Christmas feelings are on the surface, since they are such special dates that anything affects us a little more than normal.

We miss those who are gone and we fervently want to be with our own, because if not, Christmas is not the same.

When it comes to watching movies or listening to music, this is the time when the Christmas classics prevail in both senses, although all those Christmas romantic movies are also very successful, since they mix two sentimental themes, perfect on these dates.

If you want to know some of the romantic movies that you can see this holiday season and that you are going to like, since they are romantic and take place at Christmas, here we leave you several options.

Index of contents:

Love actually (2003) Serendipity (2001) You have an e-mail (1998) The Holiday (2008) The ghosts of my ex-girlfriends (2009) Something to remember (1993) New Years Eve (2011) While you were sleeping (1995)

Love actually (2003)

Is the quintessential Christmas romantic movie, the one that no year can be missing in the film library of these dates, since they knew how to encompass both concepts, Christmas and romanticism, as no one had ever achieved before.

The cast of actors helps a lot since its protagonists are Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Andrew Lincoln.

All of them are involved in some love story within the numerous plots in which the film is divided.

Serendipity (2001)

It is one of those stories that it seems that they can only happen at Christmas. That is, you go shopping for Christmas gifts and suddenly you find the love of your life, even though you both have a partner. That’s just what happened to Jonathan Tragar and Sara Thomas, a series of random encounters at Christmas, which lead to something else.

It is a film starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale, who are accompanied by Jeremy Piven, Bridget Moynahan, John Corbett, Molly Shannon, Eugene Levy, David Sparrow, Lucy Gordon and Marcia Bennett.

You have an e-mail (1998)

Kathleen Kelly is the owner of a children’s bookstore who sees how her business can go under because a chain of bookstores opens a store right next to hers. At that moment he meets Joe Fox, the owner of said chain, who seems an idiot to him, without knowing that he is the person with whom he has been sending anonymous emails for some time.

This movie starring Tom Hanks and Meg RyanIt was a success because of the well-constructed script and because both actors demonstrated that this is a genre that they master perfectly.

Also with them were Greg Kinnear, Parker Posey, Steve Zahn, Jean Stapleton, Dave Chappelle, Dabney Coleman, Heather Burns, John Randolph, Hallee Hirsh, Cara Seymour and Michael Badalucco.

The Holiday (2008)

During a Christmas break, young ad agency owner Amanda Woods and wedding column writer Iris Simpkins, decide on the Internet, exchange their lives and homes during Christmas. From there the plot of this romantic film begins.

Its protagonists are Cameron Díaz and Kate Winslet, also appearing Jude Law, Jack Black, Eli Wallach, Rufus Sewell, Edward Burns, John Krasinski, Shannyn Sossamon, Miffy Englefield, Emma Pritchard, Sarah Parish and Alex O’Loughlin.

Ghosts of my ex-girlfriends (2009)

This is one of those romantic comedies that they like to do so much in the United States and that they have so much success later in the rest of the world.

The famous photographer quite womanizer and lover of full freedom Connor Mea, attends the wedding of his younger brother, but there he goes to see haunted by the ghost of an old girlfriend, which will cause strange situations that gradually lead to the romantic point of the film.

Starring Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner, the truth is that it is more fun the more surreal the situation. The cast is completed by Michael Douglas, Emma Stone, Breckin Meyer, Robert Forster, Anne Archer, Lacey Chabert, Christina Milian, Noureen DeWulf, Emily Baldoni

Something to Remember (1993)

The chemistry that Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan had in this film it is one of the reasons for its success. It is about an architect named Sam Bladwin who is in a bad time after the death of his wife. On Christmas Day, his son Jonah calls the radio to find him a woman who will make his father happy. Annie Reed hears him and wants to meet Sam.

Other actors involved in this film are Bill Pullman, Ross Malinger, Rosie O’Donnell, Rita Wilson, Gaby Hoffmann, Victor Garber, Barbara Garrick, Carey Lowell, Rob Reiner, Caroline Aaron and Dana Ivey.

New Years Eve (2011)

The cast of actors in this film is very good, having many similarities with Love Actually, since it is also a series of stories that take place between New Years Eve and New Years.

These stories are that of a hospitalized man who lives his last days, that of another man who hates Christmas, that of a business woman who continues to work non-stop at this time and that of a woman who is the producer of a show in Manhattan’s Time Square.

The actors involved are Michelle Pfeiffer, Katherine Heigl, Hilary Swank, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Efron, Sarah Jessica Parker, Robert De Niro, Abigail Breslin, Halle Berry, Ashton Kutcher, Josh Duhamel, Sofia Vergara and Lea Michele.

While you were sleeping (1995)

Lucy, a subway ticket clerk, is completely in love with Peter, an executive, who suffers an accident on the subway for which he falls into a coma. When Peter’s relatives go to the hospital and see her, they assume that she is his girlfriend, something that she does not deny and from there the plot begins.

The great chemistry between Sandra Bullock (one of the queens of this type of genre) and Bill Pullman as Peter’s brother, made this film one of the most successful romantic comedies at the time and that today is a classic of this type of films.

Also in this film are actors such as Peter Gallagher, Peter Boyle, Glynis Johns, Jack Warden, Micole Mercurio, Monica Keena, Jason Bernard, Michael Rispoli, Ally Walker, Marcia Wright, Dick Cusack and Ruth Rudnick.

You will live the romantic moment intensely by watching any of the films that we have just shown you, since they are perfect in their union of romanticism and Christmas.

This vacation you can have a good romantic binge.