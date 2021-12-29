In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

When we look for a tablet most of the time we focus on its value for money to be able to consume content. For example, watch videos of all kinds or surf the internet. But tablets are also good products for creating content.

If you are one of the people who they like to draw or write freehand, then these tablets interest you. In addition, their prices are tighter than ever and you can use them for practically everything you propose.

With these tablets and their pencils you can take notes by hand in various applications so that they are saved forever. You can modify them whenever you want, add elements or carry out “journaling”.

If you have the heart of an artist and you like to draw, there are countless applications focused on giving your best to draw and create in all imaginable ways.

The pen and tablet combination is perfect for these and other situations, because you can even play with them. And if what we describe is perfect for you, then you should choose one of these tablets.

10.2 “iPad

This new version of the iPad maintains design and size, although it adds much more power thanks to the Apple A12 Bionic processor.

10.2 “iPad Apple’s most basic and cheap is also one of the best purchases you can make if you want to buy a tablet. And if you also want to take notes, you have Apple Pencil, its pencil fully compatible with this model.

This iPad has a 10.2 “Retina display and is only compatible with the first generation with which you can draw and take notes with hundreds of levels of pressure and thickness when drawing or writing depending on the angle.

As we have already mentioned, it is the cheapest tablet that Apple sells. Available on Amazon for 369 euros with 32 GB of storage.

You have to fork out another 94 euros for the Apple Pencil, although if you want to save a little more Logitech Crayon is the only non-Apple pencil that is certified for use with an iPad and costs 60 euros.

iPad Air

The new Apple iPad is almost as powerful as the iPad Pro thanks to the Apple A14 Bionic. In addition, it maintains Touch ID and offers a large 10.1 “Retina display.

Among the best tablets for writing and drawing with a pencil without a doubt, possibly the best despite its price, It’s the new iPad Air of 2020 and that we were able to verify in our analysis.

Why is it better than for example the normal iPad? In addition to having a more modern design with reduced borders, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen and with True Tone, it is compatible with the second generation of Apple Pencil, which has a much lower latency and many more pressure points to control each stroke of the pen on the screen.

It has the very powerful A14 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, Touch, 12 megapixel camera and 7 megapixel front for video calls, stereo sound and is compatible with WiFi 6.

You can find it on Amazon for 619 euros with 64 GB of storage. Second-generation Apple Pencil costs 133 euros, so adding the two products will cost you more than 750 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

This 10.1 “screen tablet from Samsung is perfect for studying and working, a worthy rival to the iPad, and comes with the free S-Pen.

It can be considered as one of Samsung’s mid-range tablets, but the great advantage of this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite It is its incredible value for money, it also comes with the S-Pen, the brand’s digital pen with a minimum latency of 26ms, so you won’t have to buy it separately.

Its best feature is the price, it only costs 359 euros on Amazon.

It has a 10.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, although you can increase the capacity up to 512 GB with a microSD card.

If you are interested in this Samsung tablet, you cannot miss the analysis of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that we have carried out at ComputerHoy.com.

New Huawei MatePad 10.4

This Huawei tablet has Android 10 and a Kirin 810 processor, it is also a first-rate Full HD screen that has little to envy the current competition.

One of the latest news from Huawei in its tablets is the new edition of MatePad 10.4. It has a 10.4-inch screen with 2K resolution, 4 powerful speakers and even a wide-angle front camera for video calls.

Among its novelties is the performance improvement and that they have added WiFi 6 to connect you to faster networks.

It features Huawei’s low latency M-Pencil for fast writing and drawing.

Its price is only 349 euros in the Huawei online store in Spain with free shipping.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

This tablet with a 2K OLED screen also has a lot of power thanks to the Snapdragon 730G as a processor. In addition, it has a fast charge at 20W.

Possibly one of the “Pro” tablets that have gone unnoticed this year but if you are a person who wants to write with a digital pen you should take into account and that is Lenovo Tab P11 Pro It has a stylus and palm recognition system to only focus on the stylus.

In Amazon you can get it for 649 euros, but with this price you not only get a tablet, but also the pencil and a keyboard that is also a cover to transform it into a laptop.

It has an 11.5 “screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable up to 1 TB via microSD.

HUAWEI MatePad 11

This tablet has a 2.5K screen and 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it has a Snapdragon 865 processor, which makes it one of the most powerful Android tablets.

The new HUAWEI MatePad 11 is very comfortable in the hands, which is great for the most demanding cartoonists who want to work with a digital device. It costs 449 euros in the official store of the brand.

Is HUAWEI MatePad 11 it is fast and relies on the latest technology to do so. Starting with the processor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. It also has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB and 128 GB of storage options, which you can expand with a microSD card.

It includes an 11-inch screen with a very high 2.5K resolution, or what is the same, 2560 x 1600 pixels, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a magnetic cover that adapts to the back and also includes a full keyboard and works with HarmonyOS, a multi-tasking, multi-window system.

Apple iPad Mini (2021)

This 7.9-inch Retina display iPad is the latest model announced in 2021 with A15 Bionic processor, 12MP camera and 64GB or 256GB capacities.

In the new Apple iPad Mini (2021) There is a more drastic evolution towards the iPad Pro: with flatter edges, smaller margins on the sides of the screen, loss of the headphone jack, incorporation of the 5G connection and change from lightning connector to USB-C. It costs 549 euros.

This last change, very positive, should provide 10 times faster data transfer and also makes it compatible with many USB-C accessories (such as USB-C to HDMI, or USB-C to Ethernet) and allows the use of a normal USB-C charger.

In a smaller size they have managed to put a larger screen, 8.3 inches instead of the 7.9 inches of the previous iPad mini 2019. It has also incorporated the processor that the new iPhone 13 carry, and we certainly see an improvement in performance, which is even higher than the classic iPad and iPad Air (2020).

Apple iPad Pro (2021)

The new Apple iPad Pro with 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and the new M1 processor, 12MP wide angle, 10MP ultra wide angle and LiDAR scanner. One of the most powerful and capable iPads from Apple.

The apple iPad Pro (2021) It is the most powerful tablet of the brand to date. It incorporates an M1 chip, which promises any power for any application and task to be carried out, and is compatible with the second-generation Apple Pencil, a model that has a flatter side that improves ergonomics and allows it to be attached to one of the sides. .

As is normal in the Pro range, there are two options depending on the size of your screen. On the one hand, the 11-inch Retina IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1,668 x 2,388 pixels and a density of pixels per inch of 265. On the other, the option with a 12.9-inch Retina XDR Mini LED display with a resolution of 2,048 x 2,732 pixels and a pixel density per inch of 265.

Both options incorporate True Tone technology and stand out for having a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz (Apple calls it ProMotion), which makes the system and applications feel more fluid, and it is noticeable both when navigating the menus. as in games that take advantage of and benefit from beyond 60 fps. It costs you 1,099 euros.

