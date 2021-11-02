11/02/2021 at 1:00 PM CET

Educating is Everything

Daniel goleman is the author of Emotional Intelligence, a book that became a true best-seller. He proposed the groundbreaking idea that positive management of emotions was more determinant for success in life than IQ.

This is how Daniel Goleman sees emotional intelligence: we collect his most important reflections and the vision of our experts.

1.- Intelligence is not only rational, there is also emotional intelligence

“In a very real sense, we all have two minds, a thinking mind and a feeling mind, and these two fundamental forms of knowing interact to build our mental lives.”

“The emotional brain responds to an event faster than the rational brain.”

“The rational brain usually does not decide what emotions we should feel & rdquor ;.

2.- Emotions are powerful and mastering them makes us people with emotional intelligence

“All emotions are, in essence, impulses that lead us to act, automatic reaction programs with which evolution has endowed us & rdquor ;.

“Anger is a very intense emotion that hijacks the brain. When anger catches us, it causes our memory to reorganize to the point that one can forget, in full discussion, why it started & rdquor ;.

“The control of the emotional life and its subordination to a goal is essential to spur and maintain attention, motivation and creativity & rdquor ;.

“Intense negative emotions absorb all of the individual’s attention, hampering any attempt to attend to something else.”

“Mastering the emotional world is especially difficult because these skills must be exercised in those moments when people are in the worst conditions to assimilate information and learn new response habits, that is, when they have problems.”

“Perhaps there is no psychological skill more essential than that of resisting impulse & rdquor ;.

Begoña Ibarrola, author of children’s stories and psychologist, stresses that “human beings are above all sensitive & rdquor ;. “Emotions drive us to act in a certain way and even to think differently & rdquor ;.

3.- For Daniel Goleman, emotional intelligence is essential to lead a good life

“If you don’t have good emotional skills, if you do not know yourself well, if you are not able to handle the emotions that worry you, if you cannot feel empathy or have close relationships, So no matter how smart you are, you’re not going to go very far & rdquor ;.

“People with well-developed emotional skills are more likely to be effective in their lives, mastering the habits of their mind that promote their own productivity. People who cannot control their emotional life have internal struggles that sabotage their ability to work with focus and a clean mind.

“At best, IQ seems to contribute only 20% of the determinants of success.”

“Academic intelligence does not offer the slightest preparation for the multitude of difficulties – or opportunities – that we will have to face throughout our lives & rdquor;

“Childhood and adolescence are a real opportunity to assimilate the fundamental emotional habits that will govern the rest of our lives.

“Emotional self-control – delaying gratification and suppressing impulsivity – are behind any kind of achievement.” “Uncontrolled emotions can make smart people stupid.”

“In such a changing world we find that flexibility, the ability to adapt to change is more important than experience & rdquor ;.

“Real achievement does not depend so much on talent as on the ability to keep going despite failures & rdquor;

“To make a good decision we have to apply feelings to thoughts & rdquor ;.

“Let’s remember that the basic belief that leads to optimism is that setbacks and failures are due to circumstances and that we can always do something to change them.”

4.- Emotional intelligence is a very influential factor in our health

“Disruptive emotions and toxic relationships have been identified as risk factors that favor the appearance of some diseases.”

“Helping people better manage their upsetting feelings – anger, anxiety, depression, pessimism, and loneliness – is a form of disease prevention. Since data shows that the toxicity of these emotions, when they become chronic, equates to the toxicity of smoking, helping people better manage these emotions could potentially have as great a medical benefit as getting smokers to quit.

Begoña Ibarrola offers us keys to offer our children an emotionally healthy environment. This is based on positive emotions and respect for other types of emotions, “that they feel welcomed, valued and in a safe and calm environment & rdquor ;.

5.- Emotional intelligence is decisive in learning and academic success

“Prolonged emotional stress can hamper a child’s intellectual faculties and thus hinder his ability to learn.” Actual achievement does not depend so much on talent as on the ability to keep going despite failures. ” child in school depends on the most basic of all knowledge: how to learn. Seven crucial ingredients have been discovered, related to emotional intelligence: Confidence in yourself and others, curiosity, intentionality (the desire to have an impact), self-control, connection with others, ability to communicate and ability to cooperate with others. others & rdquor; 6.- According to Daniel Goleman, emotional intelligence shows us what positive leadership is

“Leadership is not about controlling others but about the art of persuading them to collaborate in building a common goal.” “Appropriate criticism is not so much about attributing mistakes to a character trait as about focusing in what the person has done and can do & rdquor;. “Respect and love can not only clear hostility from the bosom of marriage, but also from all other areas of our life. & rdquor;“ Leadership is not about control of others but with the art of persuading them to collaborate in the construction of a common goal & rdquor ;.

7.- “Know yourself & rdquor; is a maxim for Daniel Goleman about emotional intelligence

“Self-awareness, that is, the ability to recognize a feeling the moment it appears, is the cornerstone of emotional intelligence.” “Self-control requires self-awareness plus self-regulation, key components of emotional intelligence.” Don’t let the noise of other people’s opinions silence your inner voice. And, most importantly, have the courage to do what your heart and intuition dictate. Somehow, you already know what you really want to become & rdquor ;.

“Empathy always involves an act of self-awareness.”

It is important at the time of educating to teach our son to listen to his inner voice since, when they make decisions, it produces an inner peace. Begoña Ibarrola encourages us to invite our children to discover their emotional world and “name their own emotions & rdquor ;, as this will be the first step to manage them in a positive way.

8.- According to Daniel Goleman, emotional intelligence is key to our social life

“The art of relationships is based, to a large extent, on the ability to properly relate to other people’s emotions.” Compassion is built on empathy, which, in turn, requires paying attention to others. If we are absorbed in ourselves, we will not be aware of others and we will continue on our way, indifferent to their suffering & rdquor;. “The ability to express your own feelings is a fundamental social skill & rdquor;” True compassion implies not only feeling the pain of the other but also mobilize to help relieve it & rdquor;