The illusion of buying a car is something that many times can cloud our common sense a bit and end up making decisions that are not the most correct. And let’s face it, it’s an expense that can’t be taken at random.

We must be fully aware that no matter how little we spend on a car, we are talking about thousands of euros, so reason and common sense must play an important role in the final decision.

This does not mean that we do not buy one of the car models that we like, but that in certain aspects it could be that we have to give up something so that the vehicle does not end up becoming a nightmare.

The car should serve us to live and not have to live for the car.

Having said that, let’s see a few tips that we are going to give you so that with all this you can buy the best vehicle, the most beautiful, the one that best suits your expectations and the right one for your budget.

Have several options

Unless we are extremely clear that the model we want to buy is a specific one and it is not worth any more, it is always convenient have several options to go contemplating.

That is, if we are looking for a spacious SUV, we can have in mind several models of different brands, since it is currently the most demanded platform.

It is best to have several possibilities to buy, since it may be the case that the one we like the most is not within our reach or involves an extra effort, and it may happen that another model that was not the first option is more suitable, in every way, to what we are looking for.

Be clear about what fuel we want

We almost all agree that electric cars they are the future, but they are not currently a viable option for many users.

Except for certain models, of those that the vast majority cannot afford, the autonomy of this type of car is scarce, especially if you make a long trip in the year. If you’re not going out of town then it might be a great option.

Another issue is that of charging points, not only are they scarce, but what are really interesting, which are fast charging, are scarce even more.

And what to say about the price of these vehicles, something that is prohibitive, although the Government gives aid to the acquisition, since these are taking an average of a year to reach the user.

Another option is to purchase a hybrid, a gasoline or a diesel model. It is clear that, if the number of kilometers per year is a lot and they are out of town, the diesel still continues to compensate. At the time when long trips and few annual kilometers are not made, a gasoline car, cheaper models than diesel or hybrid cars can compensate.

Each one must analyze their personal situation to arrive at the best solution.

Ask for several quotes

This is an important part when buying a car, since it is best to have a good number of budgets, even from the same car, from several different dealers.

You will be surprised how the price varies from one to another even talking about the same model, that is why it is not a good idea to stay with the first budget that we request.

The best thing is to have enough options, knowing when we are charged for the vehicle, what are the promotions that both the brand and the dealer itself have and, another relevant part, how much money they give us if we deliver our previous car as part of payment.

Thus we can make a decision with more sense that if we are only left with one or two budgets.

Motorization

Here we must also be aware of what the facet to which we are going to dedicate a car.

You will understand it very easily with an example. If we are going to dedicate our car to taking the children to school, one day to go shopping and once a year to take it out on the road, it would be crazy to buy a car, for example, with 200 CV.

That is why we must be consistent about what we are going to use the car for in the majority and thus decide which is the best engine for us.

Interior according to what we expect

Obviously, not everything in the car is the exterior and if we are realistic, the interior is the place where we are going to be the most, so it must be adapted to what we need, in every way.

So much for space, finishes or technologyIt must be what we are looking for, knowing how to renounce what we do not need or are going to use.

I give you a personal example, my old car had a folding sunroof and in the years that I had it it only opened 3 or 4 times. That’s an example of something that was not needed, so the next one no longer has it.

It is absurd to spend money on things that we neither need, nor are we going to take advantage of at any time.

The same thing happens on the subject of space and technology, we must always be aware that we need, never fall short, but never go too far.

Test the car

This is another tip that we think is really relevant. That is, in any dealership they will tell you wonders about a car and even many times or they will say just what you want to hear.

There is no better way to know if that car behaves as we expected it to go out and try it for ourselvesIn that case, it does not matter what the seller tells us, everything will be based on our feelings.

Be very clear about the budget and financing

Once we have chosen the car we want, it is the moment in which we must be clear about what they are going to charge us for it, for the extras that we have been able to put and what are the discounts applied by the brand and the dealer itself.

Evidently, they must give us this documentation, as well as financing if we are going to pay the car in installments and it is with the financial company of the brand.

All this must be very clear and ask any type of doubt, lest it be that because of not asking we have any displeasure.

All this must be given the day we go to sign the papers, having to be exactly the same as what they had given us in the beginning, something that you should look at with great care and tranquility, it will not take 10 minutes more or less.

What documentation must we have on the day the vehicle is delivered to us?

Once everything we have told you has helped you find the best car for you and you just need to give you the keys and start enjoying it, remember that at the dealership we must deliver a series of documents to you.

You must have at least the following:

A full invoice and everything related to financing if it has been done. Complete car documentation: Card of Technical Inspection of Vehicles of the Ministry of Industry, Permit of circulation of the Ministry of the Interior and Declaration of registration in the Tax on mechanical traction vehicles (IMVTM). All the warranty details, legal and commercial, its coverage, its term, its limitations and everything that is excluded. Vehicle documents: user manual, multimedia service manual, revision book, etc. Contact information in case of problems, in addition to information on official inspections, Objects that accompany the vehicle: sets of keys, mandatory triangles, etc.

We hope that with everything we have told you, you can find the car that best suits you and your needs, allowing you to have the best one for you for the next few years.

Illusion is an important part of life and I hope we never lose it, but sometimes common sense is also essential.