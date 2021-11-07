As we already know, technology has already reached all areas of our life and one of them is our home, with what is called a smart home. Well, our room can also become a highly technological instance.

The smart home is a reality today, specially oriented to the living room and kitchen with multiple devices that can help us to make these two rooms work in a much more functional way.

But do not think that the room is a place where technology cannot be implanted, since we can make it extremely intelligent.

Functionality and comfort will be two of the bases on which everything that we implant in the place we dedicate to sleep will be based.

There may even be parts of this room that you would not have imagined that we could give it a Smart touch, places where intelligence will give us a really high plus and that we did not have.

Smart bed

The truth is that, although you would not have expected it, smart beds have already arrived, although it really is not yet a highly developed technology, although with really interesting and curious characteristics.

There are beds that can be connected to Alexa or Google Assistant, thanks to which we can use the voice and certain commands to adjust the bed.

There are even some beds that incorporate mobile application With which you could track sleep (with reports sent to the smartphone), heart rate, respiratory rate and even, if the bed allows it, vary the temperature.

Smart speaker

We can put a smart speaker in our room to make it the center of all the devices that we have in the room and that can be connected to it.

It may even have a screen, which can be used as an alarm clock on the bedside table.

But the fundamental thing is that from this speaker that will be compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, we will can use by voice all the smart devices in the room.

It can be used to put music, inform us of the weather forecast, the news and much more.

Smart curtains, blinds or blinds

Imagine how comfortable it can be that we are in bed and with just a command of our voice the blinds are closed, the curtains or the blinds from our room.

But not everything can be like that, but it can be done so that the blind opens slightly at the same time that the alarm clock sounds, to give you another example.

We can have control at the moment by means of commands from the voice or creating routines, both for curtains and blinds. They can also be controlled even if we are not at home from our mobile.

Smart bulbs

As is normal, the bulbs could not be missing, since they are fundamentally part of this entire conglomerate of technology that we want to have in our room.

We will can turn them on and off whenever we want, giving more or less intensity, changing colors, in many cases, and even accompanying its shutdown so that it produces little by little and thus accompany us when we are falling asleep.

As is evident we can also create routines, making them coincide with the alarm clock, to give you an example.

Smart pillow

We can say that there are two types of smart pillows, those that already are from factory and others that make the ones we have se become Smart.

Such pillows can monitor our sleep, act as personal audio, others serve to help awakening and there are even those that have functions to avoid snoring or at least to mitigate them as much as possible.

Smart air purifier

Air quality is essential for health, but in a room where we sleep it can be even more so.

Smart air purifiers keep the totally healthy room air, but they are also capable of monitoring its quality to know how far they should work, updating this information every few seconds.

There are some that are capable of removing 99.9% of harmful particles for us, so we will be well protected from anything that could harm us, knowing that the air we breathe is a fundamental part of our well-being.

Smart bedside lamp

Smart table lamps can be really interesting once we get ready, for example, to read a book before going to sleep, since we can adjust lighting thanks to the voice or create a routine with which the device already knows what intensity to use.

When we do not need the intensity of the ceiling bulbs and the convenience of having a light next to it is pressing, it is best to be smart to handle it at will.

Star projectors

This type of device may not be essential for a smart room, but it is true that it gives a touch of dynamism really high, in addition to making the room more spectacular.

In addition, many of these star projectors have compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, so that we can handle them with the voice with the greatest of comforts.

Smart plug

Another smart product that must not be missing are the smart plugs, since with them we can control any device remotely through a mobile application or by voice.

We can create extremely interesting routines such as if the room temperature reaches a certain temperature, the fan will turn on automatically, to give you a very practical example.

All we have taught will be devices with which to make our room more intelligent.

This will make it much more functional due to the amount of options that we can have at our disposal, in addition to being much more comfortable, because the operation can be done with the voice or with the smartphone. The future is already with us and there is still a lot of room for improvement.