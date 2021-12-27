12/27/2021 at 4:51 PM CET

The teams of the Association of Basketball Clubs (ACB) met in an assembly this Monday and unanimously agreed to extend the scheduled date until January 30 at the latest. by the end of the first round and the qualification for the Copa del Rey 2022, the organization reported in a statement.

The objective of this extension is, as it is expressed in the writing, “facilitate the recovery of postponed matches and competitive equality between all clubs.”

Winning percentage

If As of January 30, not all the scheduled matches could have been played, “the percentage between wins and losses will be taken as the main criterion for qualifying for the Copa del Rey. to January 30, computing only the matches corresponding to the first round “.

Matchday 17 of the Endesa League is scheduled for the weekend of January 8-9, but at the moment there are already two games postponed for Matchday 15.

Lenovo Tenerife-Valencia Basket and Joventut Badalona-Real Madrid will not be played due to contagions by covid-19 of the Tenerife and Real Madrid squads – which already have 10 infections in their ranks – and are pending assignment of date.