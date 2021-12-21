Finance for Non-Financial

Updated on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – 11:03

The future exists, but it is becoming increasingly difficult for us to cope with it. Despite what that advertisement for mineral water from the analog times maintained, the years also weigh. Fortunately, civilization has come to the rescue by inventing retirement. That other world that so many of us bet on, however, can be articulated in many different ways.

A riddle opens the doors to the best of all possible futures. With what retirement pension will we get out of the winter of our hobbies and grandchildren?

Enrique Vinal, Director of Resources Santander Spain, takes on the entire task of explaining it in a changing context: “Since January 2013, a reform of the public pension system has been applied so that the amounts collected are more in line with those contributed, with major changes in the calculation every year. “Let’s see how things look for 2022 that lies ahead.

But first of all a worker must have “at least 15 years of contributions”, and “two of them must be within the last 15 calendar years before the retirement application date. “From there, You will have to wait until you reach the “corresponding ordinary age”, which varies according to the price. Thus, next year, for example, those who have contributed 37 years and six months or more will be able to apply for a retirement pension at age 65, while the rest will not do so until they are 66 years and two months.

Once these minimum requirements have been met, let’s get a pencil and paper out. The first necessary data is the contribution base, which according to Vinal we can obtain “easily from the website of the National Institute of Social Security“. The next, the “reference period”, which from next year is “25 years back from the date of retirement.” The next thing, very important given the news that reaches us about inflation, is “update the contribution bases with the CPI”, for which we have “the rent update tool that makes available to us the National Institute of Statistics “.

At this point the calculator comes into play: “Taking into account that 25 years is 300 months, we must add up all the contribution bases of each of those months”, without forgetting that one must count “the 25 years immediately prior to the beginning of retirement”. Dividing the result of this sum by 350 we obtain the “regulatory base”, to be adjusted to the number of years of contributions. With 15, only 50% will correspond to us; starting at 16, each extra month listed up to 106 adds 0.19%, and from month 106, 0.19%, without going over 100% (these data, remember, are valid to count from 2022). Finally, keep in mind that these percentages may vary if we advance or delay retirement beyond the ordinary age, reducing and increasing the regulatory base, respectively.

The resulting percentage determines our pension. Vinal recognizes the difficulty of this arithmetic tongue twister and proposes the web simulator as an alternative. “Your Social Security”, which provides a rough estimate. According to the Ministry of Employment and Social Security, The average pension is increased, standing in November 2021 at 1,038.49 euros, while, in the specific retirement, the average is 1,194.94 euros. The maximum limit of all pensions for 2021 was 2,683.34 euros per month in 14 payments. The minimum amount of retirement for a 65-year-old holder is 654.6 euros per month, but it goes up to 689.7 if he has a spouse and to 851 if he is dependent on him.

In any case, Vinal warns, “in the vast majority of cases, the public retirement pension will be less than the salary that has been received in active employment “. Taking as a reference the last salary received in active employment, the OECD has calculated that, in Spain, the difference is an average of 18.8%, while in other countries of the same organization it reaches 42.7%. Taking into account this data, and others such as the notable increase in life expectancy, Vinal invites us to “reflect on what we should do to maintain our standard of living.”

In this point, private savings “become essential”, according to Vinal. “Products like pension plans, individual systematic savings plans (PIAS) or mutual funds are some of the solutions “. Vinal focuses on pension plans, “a long-term savings product whose purpose is to complement the public retirement pension” and which has some characteristics that differentiate them from other savings or investment products: they are “long-term savings instrument. term “, with” favorable taxation, liquidity (possibility of redemption if certain contingencies or liquidity cases occur) and limitation on contributions “.

Finally, there remains the possibility of “active retirement”, that It makes it possible to reconcile the pension and work as an employee or self-employed person. Among its modalities are “the compatibility of the full collection of the retirement pension with a work activity on one’s own account if the annual income does not exceed the minimum interprofessional salary; flexible retirement, with a reduced pension in proportion to the working day in the position part-time, part-time retirement, for workers who reach an agreement with the company in which they were collaborating, and early retirement “.

