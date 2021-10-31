10/31/2021 at 3:28 PM CET

Gema Guerra Benito / José Luis Bermejo Trigo

The head of the court of instruction number 3 of Plasencia has decreed this Sunday the sending to provisional prison the young man accused of a alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend this Saturday in the capital of Jerte, According to sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Extremadura (TSJEx) confirmed to this newspaper.

According to the same sources, the head of the investigating court has also ordered the extension of the restraining order for both his ex-girlfriend and her current partner, who was also allegedly attacked by the detainee this Saturday.

The detainee, a 28-year-old young man, is being investigated for alleged crimes of attempted homicide, gender violence and violation of the restraining order. He spent Saturday night in the premises of the Plasencia National Police and the judge took a statement from him this morning in the Placentino courts.

This newspaper already reported in its edition this Sunday about the events that occurred in Plasencia on the night of Friday to Saturday, when National Police agents arrested the 28-year-old for an alleged assault on his ex-girlfriend, for whom he had a warrant for estrangement, and her current partner. It was the call from a citizen that alerted the National Police agents at 0.35 am on Saturday.

The detainee tried to cut the neck of his ex-girlfriend’s partner, according to the National Police reported to the Europa Press agency. The wounded man had to be admitted to the Plasencia hospital, the same as the woman, who suffered a cut to her hand.