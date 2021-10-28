In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Are you looking for a powerful PC to play, but at the same time you can use it to study, work, edit video, or whatever you need? This model is on sale.

Nowadays the only way to buy a gaming graphics card at its price is inside an already assembled PC, so if you are looking a PC to play, this Acer Nitro 5 low price.

Take the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with i7 processor and 16 GB of RAM with 150 euros discount. Its price drops to only 799 euros. With free shipping in one day from PcComponentes.

Although it is designed to play, it is still a powerful PC, so it can be perfectly used for working, studying, watching Netflix, video editing and social media, etc.

With RTX 1650 Ti graphics, this laptop is truly powerful. Furthermore, it also has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Acer Nitro 5 has a 15.6-inch IPS screen with 1080p resolution, and the powerful processor Intel Core i7-10750H with 6 cores and 12 threads, supported by 16 GB of RAM.

Integrate the graphics chip GTX 1650 Ti and a 512GB NVMe SSD. You will be able to play all modern games with good graphic quality, and use the most powerful applications without problems.

In the connection section, it has a Gigabit LAN connector, the new connection WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.

It has HDMI output to connect to a monitor or TV, several USB 2.0 and 3.0, as well as a USB Type C.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

Acer is a company with extensive experience in gaming, so its laptops are designed with pioneering technologies such as Acer CoolBoost, an efficient cooling system, and 3D spatial sound.

The keyboard has 4 RGB lighting zones, highlighting the gaming keys, for easy location.

Definitely, a good laptop for gaming, and for everything else, at a great price, considering the difficult hardware situation these days.

Take the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with i7 processor and 16 GB of RAM with 150 euros discount. Its price drops to only 799 euros. With free shipping in one day from PcComponentes.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.