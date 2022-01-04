In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new version of Huawei Watch Fit takes care of your health and can track your sports with its GPS and sensors.

Huawei has one of the best activity bracelets on the market, because although its use is that of an activity bracelet, it looks like a smartwatch thanks to its large elongated AMOLED screen. We are talking about Huawei Watch Fit that now has a second generation, Huawei Watch Fit New.

This new model is already on offer on Amazon at one of the best prices and that already puts it at its historical minimum, only 59 euros with free shipping.

Huawei Watch Fit New at Amazon

You can find it in blue, black and orange. Its original price is 129 euros and it was released last September, so it’s a big bargain.

This activity bracelet or watch, depending on how you look at it, has GPS to track outdoor sports. It doesn’t matter if you go out for a walk or like to run or ride your bike, you can keep track of your favorite sport.

Also does indoor sports tracking and as a great novelty, jump rope that the previous version did not have. In total 97 activities that you can measure and quantify.

The 1.64-inch AMOLED screen is bright so you can see it in direct light, it has a large collection of spheres that you can customize.

Also take care of your health Thanks to the 24/7 heart rate monitor, a sensor that measures the level of oxygen in the blood and can also monitor the period and the level of stress. All visualized from its application with graphs and a lot of information to understand how your body behaves.

At ComputerHoy.com we have extensively tested the Huawei Watch Fit so that you can check the results of this activity bracelet yourself.

