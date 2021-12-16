ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated Thursday, December 16, 2021 – 11:12

The slowdown in the services sector contrasts with an improvement in the industry due to the relief in supply chains

A waiter serves a table to tourists in Valencia Juan Carlos CrdenasEFE

Variant micron spreads across the European continent and has already put the service sector and, in particular, has stopped the recovery of the sightseeing and the companies of Leisure and entertainment -like the hotelier-, as reflected in the PMI index published this Thursday, which is at its lowest since April.

Although this indicator remains above the 50 point level, which marks the difference between expansion and contraction in any sector, it has dropped from 55.9 in November to 53.3 in December. “The pace of economic growth in the euro zone slows down in December because the increase in the number of covid-19 cases It affected the activity of the services sector “, explains the consulting firm Markit.

The slowdown in services was determined by “the intense drop in activity in the tourism and leisure subsectors, similar in magnitude to the declines seen earlier this year, amid growing COVID-19 cases and associated restrictions across Europe. ”

The spread of the virus and the uncertainty about the protection offered by the vaccines also impacted on the new orders from the sector, which fell to their lowest since May, when the recovery from the confinements imposed in early 2021 began.

“The euro zone economy is taking yet another hit from covid-19, as the increasing levels of cases hinder growth, especially in the services sector, causing disappointing results by the end of 2021. Germany is receiving a particularly harsh impact and its economy has stagnated for the first time in a year and a half, but the slowdown in growth is widespread throughout the region, “laments Chris williamson, chief economist of the firm.

Relief in the manufacturing industry

Faced with this unfavorable evolution of the services sector, the manufacturing industry is improving this month compared to November, in part due to the relief that is taking place in the supply shortage.

The expansion of manufacturing production accelerated and the production of the industrial sector super to the activity of the service sector for the first time in five months, although it remained well below the growth rates observed at the beginning of the year. “Although manufacturers indicated a weakening in new order growth, December saw the highest production expansion since last September thanks to the reduction of supply problems “, they point out.

In December the delays in chains, but they have not seen significant increases, hence the activity of buying stocks has increased at the fastest pace since August.

By improving these disruptions, inflationary pressures lessened compared to previous months, but the rise in prices paid by industries was the second largest in the series. “The companies commented that the increased costs of maritime transport, energy prices and labor costs again drove prices up, “they admit.

Forecasts for 2022 are not exempt from risks: “Looking ahead, the micron variant poses new downside risks to growth prospects as we move into 2022, and if new pandemic problems arise in supply chains, price pressures could return to intensely increase “.

