Senior entrepreneurs who create their own business and the digital boost experienced during the pandemic contribute to raising the number of newly formed companies to 35%, 14,304.

Advertising, a business highly dependent on the country’s economic situation, is taking a run to face a post-pandemic comeback. This economic activity comprises 42,971 companies in Spain, according to 2020 data, 5.2% more than the previous year. However, more than the total number, the characteristics of these companies are striking: more than a third (35% and 14,304 companies) have only one year of life.

The fact that 35% of the companies are newly established leads to thinking of a “young, renewed sector with great capacity for growth and reinvention”, as stated in the Observatory of Advertising in Spain 2021, prepared by the Spanish Association of Advertisers (aea) and released this Wednesday. “Among the causes, it can be said that there is a lot of senior profile that has started their business and there is also a lot of creation of digital companies“They explain to EL MUNDO from aea. In 2018, companies with less than one year of life represented 27%, 30% in 2019 and, in the year analyzed of the pandemic, that portion has risen to 35 %.

If we look back and, despite the concatenation of the financial crisis with that of the coronavirus, it can be seen that in the last 10 years this sector has experienced an increase of 42.8% in the creation of companies.

The covid, however, has had an impact in the field of advertising without any doubt: the turnover has dropped by 22.9% in 2020 compared to 2019, “but despite this it is above the the annual average of the general index of the services sector “, so that advertising activity would have suffered less than other areas such as telecommunications, information and communications, retail trade or transportation and storage.

Female microenterprise

In the absence of the definitive data on business volume during 2020, still unknown, the last figure updated by the INE will be that of 2019, which computes 19,191 million euros.

This total economic activity is launched thanks to the real investment in media, the advertising of brands and institutions, which in 2020 stood at 10,793.6 million euros, after a decrease of -17.9% with respect to the 13,146 million euros of 2019.

“Analysis of a decade of investment reveals the delicate situation in the advertising sector. After ten years, investment in advertising has been well below the trend line and stands at figures close to the worst moments experienced in 2012 and 2013 “, collects this aea report. Specifically, the data for 2020 It is the lowest for the sector since 2013, when it touched down with only € 10,461 million.

The vast majority of advertising companies are SMEs and even micro-enterprises, since 99% of these have less than 20 employees. Women also maintain their predominance in the sector, with a 58.6% presence compared to 41.1% of the male gender.

