The Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) is going to report Rayo Vallecano to the Labor Inspectorate for breach of the occupational risk plan, since the Chilean player Camila Saez She was treated by the rival team’s doctor as there was no doctor from her club in the match on the last day.

Saez suffered a blow to the head in a jump with the opposing footballer Naroa Uriarte in yesterday’s game against Athletic Club (0-2) and both were assisted by the Basque team’s doctor, since “their club lacks a doctor,” according to the referee’s act.

The incident occurred in the 55th minute of the game, so it was interrupted for 4 minutes. The Chilean international had to be replaced after suffering a head injury and . footballer continued to play with the permission of her club doctor.

The arbitration act will be one of the documents that AFE will provide in its complaint, since according to the women’s football collective agreement, clubs are obliged to comply with an occupational risk plan that in this case has not been applied, as confirmed by ..

The union understands that this is a case in which a worker has not had the help that she should have from the company and it may also have health consequences.

The players of Rayo Vallecano, in which Camila Saez He is living his fourth season, they denounced his employment situation nine days ago, which “is not worthy of a Primera team” and announced that they have contacted the AFE union to act in “defense of their rights.”

In their complaint they indicated that they work “in a scenario of great inequality, in terms of facilities, material and personnel, compared to our colleagues from the men’s first team.”

“As of today, we do not have basic sports equipment or a gym where we can carry out our professional work on a daily basis. Likewise, we do not have medical services, a doctor and a physiotherapist to accompany us during the season and the team finds without the figure of the delegate, so necessary for the management of different daily aspects “, they indicated.

At the end of last month, the Madrid Labor and Social Security Inspectorate (ITSS) estimated a complaint that the Rayo Vallecano players filed against the club through AFE for not being registered with Social Security at the beginning of the present season.