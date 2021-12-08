12/08/2021 at 15:49 CET

The Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) insisted on the key role of union elections to renew the collective agreement for women’s football, a process whose convocation was approved by the Joint Commission on November 29 and which begins this Wednesday with the constitution of the polling stations .

“AFE has not convened. It is the Joint Commission of November 29 that has approved the call for the union election process and the one that decides the dates to carry it out,” he assured . Maria Jose Lopez, director of the legal department of AFE.

Lopez This was expressed after the complaint by the Football Players ON union about an imposition by AFE of the voting calendar in the dressing rooms of the First female so that the players choose their representatives in the negotiation of the new agreement, since it understands that the constitution of the polls between December 8 and 14 and voting from 15 to 21 is insufficient time to explain your project.

“The current Collective Agreement says, in its second additional provision, that to choose that Social Bank, which has to negotiate the Collective Agreement, the Joint Commission has to decide,” he said. Lopez.

The process is from today until next day 14 in the phase of constitution of the polling stations, which are “those that decide when the elections are held within the calendar approved by the Joint Commission.”Lopez He recalled that AFE denounced said agreement in January 2021 since they understood that “with a professional future it was necessary to denounce” the current one, the first in Spanish women’s football approved in February 2020, to proceed to negotiate a new text, with the composition of the negotiating commission and the establishment of a negotiation calendar.

This union announced in March that in the absence of a response, it sent a letter to the Club Association, the clubs that are not part of it and the Futbolistas On, CCOO and UGT unions in which it recalled that the agreement was denounced on time and form and that the soccer players had to vote for their representatives in the social bank of the negotiating commission.

On December 1, AFE explained that the proposed calendar to start the voting process in all the changing rooms of the category, an initiative promoted by this union, was endorsed by UGT, one of the unions that make up the negotiating committee, so the Joint Commission, which by agreement is the one that decides, supported by majority his proposal.

Maria Jose Lopez He insisted today on the need to “sit down now” to negotiate the new text to address “fundamental” issues for women’s football such as “partiality, occupational risks, the extension of disability and incapacity and minimum wages.”

Footballers ON announced five days ago that it has resorted to the Interconfederal Mediation and Arbitration Service (SIMA) to annul the electoral calendar “imposed by AFE” and yesterday urged this union to “paralyze its anti-democratic project.”

“The legal department of Footballers ON understands that the legal position is to wait for the celebration of the act of mediation given the existence of indications of affectation to fundamental rights of the rest of the unions and the right to the freedom to exercise the vote for the voters, “he said in a statement.