As every year, the American Film Institute (AFI) has announced what, in its opinion, are the 10 best series that have been made throughout 2021. The organization, which will deliver the AFI Awards on January 7, 2022, has highlighted the impact of these productions that “have united us in times of uncertainty and continue to promote culture.”

HBO has swept this year, as four of its titles have crept onto the list: Succession, The White Lotus, Hacks and Mare of Easttown. For its part, Netflix has entered the classification hand in hand with Things to clean.

Apple TV + has also been represented on the list with the musical series Schmigadoon! and the comedy Ted Lasso, while a Disney + series is in the top 10: WandaVision. Reservation Dogs, created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, is an FX original production, but can be viewed through Disney +. Complete the list The Underground Railroad, produced by Barry Jenkins for Prime Video.

The American Film Institute also awards a special award that has gone to The Squid Game, a South Korean series that has become the most watched in Netflix history. It should be noted that this year streaming services have swept away and no free-to-air fiction has been awarded.

These are the 10 best series of the year, according to the American Film Institute:

THINGS TO CLEAN (NETFLIX)https://imasdk.googleapis.com/js/core/bridge3.491.0_en.html#goog_1559872469 Disney delays next Star Wars moviehttps: //www.youtube.com/embed/DIet0TWTJzE? enablejsapi = 1

MARE OF EASTTOWN (HBO MAX)https://www.youtube.com/embed/bm7RmpzCeyk?enablejsapi=1

RESERVATION DOGS (DISNEY +)https://www.youtube.com/embed/YEgW1hySEnE?enablejsapi=1

SCHMIGADOON! (APPLE TV +)https://www.youtube.com/embed/yKG0RodrzVo?enablejsapi=1

SUCCESSIONhttps://www.youtube.com/embed/OzYxJV_rmE8?enablejsapi=1

TED LASSO (APPLE TV +)https://www.youtube.com/embed/TMPUlfH-stE?enablejsapi=1

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)https://www.youtube.com/embed/bssHmfUz3Wk?enablejsapi=1

HACKS (HBO MAX)https://www.youtube.com/embed/pJcfoJCCJ50?enablejsapi=1

WANDAVISION (DISNEY PLUS)https://www.youtube.com/embed/UuhqbcMNrME?enablejsapi=1

THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO MAX)https://www.youtube.com/embed/TGLq7_MonZ4?enablejsapi=1

Source: However