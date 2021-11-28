11/28/2021 at 20:02 CET

Luis Rendueles

Randy Koussou Alam-Sougam, what it claims to be prince of the ancient African kingdom of Dahomey and manage an international holding company with assets worth $ 20 billion, has been acquitted of a crime of injury to one of the women who came to the parties that he celebrated at your chalet in Madrid in full covid pandemic.

The Judge Alicia González, holder of number 36 of the Criminal Law of Madrid, has issued a sentence, to which CASO ABIERTO has had access, the investigation and events channel of the Prensa Ibérica newspapers, in which acquits Prince Randy and rejects the request of the prosecution and the complainant to impose 11 months in prison and a restraining order of the complainant.

The forensic report found no injury to the woman

They were not a couple

The woman, a young Valencian, had denounced that the African prince and she were in a relationship and that during one of the illegal parties, held on November 22 at Randy Koussou’s chalet, he had hit her.

The judge understands that there is no evidence to support this testimony, which she claims has been contradictory. The forensic report found no injury to the woman, who said she fell against a table after being assaulted.

During the trial, the prince of what is currently the republic of Benin admitted that both they had sex on several occasions, but rejected that they were a couple.

In fact, the sentence includes that the man assured that in those same days he also had sex with other women who attended their parties. During the trial, Prince Randy assured that the woman asked him for money in exchange for having sex.

The self-proclaimed African prince organized clandestine parties in Madrid with celebrities and ‘escorts’ in the middle of the covid pandemic. |

The judge also rules out that there was a sentimental relationship between the two, so that a crime of injuries in the family cannot have been committed.

Cops and celebrities

At the trial also declared the cops who came to the chalet of the prince in Aravaca (Madrid) after receiving the call for help from the young woman. The agents recalled that the tenants of the chalet took a long time to open the door for them.

The judge points out in the sentence that this delay could be due to the fear of the prince and his guests to suffer sanctions for having infringed with their parties the regulations deployed to stop the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The African prince jumped onto the media scene when it was revealed that He organized at least two parties in the middle of the pandemic, attended by celebrities, including a Spanish NBA player. The police interrupted one of the celebrations in which some 200 people participated, of which four were arrested.

The relieved prince

Prince Randy showed, in OPEN CASE statements, his feeling of “relief, satisfaction and justice” at the sentence. He insists that the woman who reported him did it for “punish me for your jealousy“because he was”paying attention to other women“during those parties. Koussou indicated that currently is in egypt “creating the first Investment Bank for Women in Africa”, which it plans to launch in May 2022 with a great “Mermaid Gala”.

Regarding the Illegal parties he organized in his chalet in Madrid during the pandemic, he states that “I was lonely and a little sad after my ex-girlfriend split. My intentions were not to throw big parties and break the law. I organized those after-parties to entertain me“He adds that has not received any sanction (“They only gave me warnings”), although he knows that some of the attendees were fined when they left their chalet.

As for the future, he explains that he plans return to Spain “in a couple of weeks”. Will pass by Madrid and Ibiza and announces that it plans to buy “a villa” in Marbella.