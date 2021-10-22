10/22/2021 at 5:24 PM CEST

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and the organizing company of the motorcycling world championship, the Spanish Dorna Sports, have announced a series of measures approved in their Permanent Table for the new sports regulations for motorcycling competitions from 2023.

The most prominent measure announced through an official statement is to raise the age to be able to play the world championship, what will happen from 16 to 18 years old, except for the FIM CEV Repsol champion and the “Red Bull Rookies Cup” champion, who will be able to move to Moto3 at the age of 17.

Although everyone knows that motorcycling is a high-risk sport, this Permanent Office has decided to expand the measures aimed at improving the Safety of all riders in four key areas, which are the minimum age limits, the number of people registered in each category and the projects under development to improve the equipment and communication of the pilots.

In the coming seasons, the number of competitors will be limited depending on the categories and new age limits by category and championship will come into force.

The increase in the minimum age for each category of motorcycling is done to guarantee the safety of the pilots who start their careers, so that from 2022:

Promotional “Talent Cups” cups, such as the European, British, Northern and Asia Talent Cup, as well as the pre-Moto3 series, will raise the minimum age to 13 years and there will be a maximum of 30 competitors. The minimum age for competitors in the “Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup” will be raised to 14 years.

In the FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior World Championship, the minimum age will be raised from 14 to 15 years and a maximum of 32 competitors will be allowed in each race.

In the WorldSSP300 category of the World Superbike Championship, the minimum age limit is raised from 15 to 16 years with a maximum of 32 riders, although in 2022 an exception will be granted for riders who have already registered in 2021 to they can continue competing.

From 2023 onwards, the proposal is to further increase the age limits and the minimum age of 14 years must apply to all races on any grand prix type circuit, including all those that have or have had Grade A, B homologation. or C, which will include the Asian, British, European and Northern European Cups.

The minimum age for competitors in any class of the MotoGP World Championship rises to 18 years and this includes Moto3 and Moto2, for which the current limit is 16 years.

The winner of the FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 and the “Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup” will be able to join Moto3 at the age of 17 and only for the 2023 season, an exception will also be granted to riders who have already entered Moto3 in 2022.

The Moto3 Junior World Championship and the Moto2 European Championship, both within the FIM CEV Repsol, will have a minimum age limit of 16 years and the “Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup” will also increase the minimum age to 15 years.

With the same philosophy as that applied in 2022, An exception will be granted to drivers already participating in the Cups in 2022 so they can continue racing in the same category in 2023.

The minimum age of competitors in the Supersport World Championship is 18 years old.

As for the equipment, from 2022, the “airbags” will be mandatory in all FIM speed championships and in the Sidecar World Championship tests are being carried out to determine if the known algorithms are valid for the co-drivers.

In Aragon, a meeting was held between all the parties involved with regard to the equipment for the pilots and it was agreed to begin to investigate more extensively the necessary protections for the chest and neck.

The ease and speed of communication between riders, workshops and Race Direction has improved significantly in recent years, but the next step will focus on being able to communicate to a rider or a motorcycle that there has been a crash ahead as soon as possible.

The first tests in this regard will begin early in the 2022 season, and the system must and will be applicable to championships of all levels, including promotional cups.