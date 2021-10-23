Experts say that the new generations are more incompetent. In reality, no one is free from the headache caused by a life closely tied to screens.

A number of experts coincide in issuing a warning: new generations are dumber than old ones for the first time in human history. To be frank, the scientific background of the data is ignored, although from the beginning it is disturbing, since it turns civilization into a super spacecraft in the hands of a group of chimpanzees at just the most challenging moment.

A 12-year-old boy who claims the first smartphone of his life from his parents could well become the pilot called to lead his friends to a new paradise. In such a case, one should be concerned, because the study, the conclusion, and the warning simply highlight a universal, everyday observation: that digital children are born and raised in an environment where cognitive mechanics have nothing in common with the foundational principles of analog.

The certainty that today’s children are more clumsy than yesterday’s should not make the beneficiary subject fall into excessive triumphalism. The nonsense is so insidious that it affects all layers of society. Any thought experiment will confirm this claim. Try to remember the list of the Gothic kings, the names of your favorite actors, or your own verbal fluency. The data, so valuable in the technological world, has been externalized, turning some areas of the brain into potatoes eaten of stubble.

Feeling sluggish or downright stupid is not uncommon. In the relationship between man and screen there is a formidable imbalance. The user of social networks wants to obtain happiness where there is only distraction. With touching innocence, the fan-sniffing and the likes-hunter trust in obtaining a prize in the form of notoriety, prestige, or a long audience, when what happens is that a viscous sucker steals what remains of his soul, which is not more than a poetic way of talking about empathy.

Universal plague.

Babies are dumber, adults too. The baby, at least, can be attributed the disorder derived from the incipient; But what can be argued in favor of the adult who dodges family gatherings or evenings with friends with one eye pending the notification, tickets a love with a simple message and suffers an anxiety attack if Google maps it does not work? At the end of the day, those meetings are to be in the flesh with those who normally walk on the other side of the keyboard, those tickets to Siberia are still juicier and more memorable live and the sun rises in the east and sets in the west until the POT opine otherwise.

It is reasonable to think that the experts have been wrong. They try to temporarily limit a plague that is as infinite as death. To be stupid, you don’t need more than a mobile phone, two social networks and three selfies a day.

