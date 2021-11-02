11/02/2021 at 15:03 CET

EP

The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the award of a direct grant of 18.8 million euros to Canary Islands charged to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, to implement aid for the repair of the damage caused by the volcanic eruptions in La Palma in agricultural and fishing matters, provided for in Royal Decree-Law 20/2021, of 5 December October, of urgent measures and for economic and social reconstruction.

Specifically, this decree contemplates that the aid of the Department led by Luis Planas to La Palma They will be managed by the Canary Islands regional administration.

In the agricultural field, the aid will go to compensate the damages caused to the owners of agricultural or livestock farms for damages in areas of use that lack coverage for extraordinary risks from the Insurance Compensation Consortium.

These grants will also allow pay for investments to restore, as far as possible, rural infrastructure for collective use to the situation before the disaster.

In the fishing sector, the aid will be allocated to the owners and crew of the vessels with a base port in Tazacorte, which may be extended when appropriate to those of other ports, who have suffered damages or have been unable to go out to fish, as well as to the owners of boats, fish markets and aquaculture facilities at sea and on land that have suffered damage.

The aid granted will also finance the investments by the competent authorities to implement measures aimed at mitigating the possible loss of marine biodiversity that may have an impact on fishing activity.

Agriculture has specified that the granting of these aids are not exclusive with other measures promoted by the autonomous community of the Canary Islands.