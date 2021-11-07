11/07/2021

Act. At 10:50 CET

Air quality is especially unfavorable in municipalities close to the Cumbre Vieja volcano of La Palma -El Paso, Fuencaliente, Tijarafe and Los Llanos de Aridane-.

In this regard, 112 Canarias has recommended to risk population groups that avoid prolonged stay outdoors and follow the medical treatment plan that they are meticulously following, as well as going to an emergency department if their health condition worsens.

Meanwhile, the general population recommends reduce all outdoor activity and consider doing activities indoors or postponing them until the air quality is good or reasonably good; and use adequate protection for outdoor jobs.

According to the latest report from the National Security Directorate (DSN), published at 08:00 this Sunday, on the other hand, the weather continues to be favorable for maritime and aeronautical operations.

Earthquakes

In addition, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) has detected this Sunday a total of 18 earthquakes in La Palma, among them, three were felt by the population, although they did not exceed magnitude 3.4.

# EMSR546 # ErupciónLaPalma #Old Summit Hard work for our #RapidMappingTeam today The 4⃣6⃣th updated map has just been released (the second update of the day) As of 6 November at 07:14 UTC:

▶ ️Extent of the lava flow: 993.6 ha (+1.2 ha in ~ 12h)

▶ ️2,593 destroyed buildings 🏠 (+6) pic.twitter.com/2rHuUMSLXE – Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) November 6, 2021

Two of the three felt earthquakes, of 3.4 and 3.3 occurred in Fuencaliente and the other, of 3.2 in Mazo and all three were registered at dawn and at depths of between 13 and 14 kilometers, according to the same sources.

The largest earthquake this weekend was 4.5 and intensity IV in Fuencaliente at a depth of 36 kilometers and at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday.