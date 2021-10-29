Despite having returned to pre-pandemic levels, the Air Lines Association (ALA) places the recovery in 2023 or 2024.

The airline sector foresees a recovery for this winter season, which runs from November to March, with almost 2% more scheduled flights (a total of 672,000) than in the same period in 2019.

As reported this Friday by the Airline Association (ALA), which groups more than 60 companies, the good data is largely due to the flows from the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, which have increased by 10% compared to the same period 2 years ago.

“It is very good news,” said its president, Javier Gándara, who has clarified that the winter of 2019 includes the last 2 weeks of March 2020, when the pandemic broke out.

Despite this, if these figures are compared with the last full winter that was not affected by the arrival of COVID-19, it is still 5% below the flights operated.

Between April and September, an average of 58% of flights were recovered compared to the same period of 2019, and slightly less passengers, 42% of the pre-pandemic levels.

“This trajectory of recovery that we are on is going to continue, but that flights are scheduled does not mean that passenger traffic will recover, because the planes are not as full as beforeBefore the crisis, flight occupancy was at 85% and now it is 68%.

The association points out that although the trend that began in summer will continue in the winter season, they hope that the recovery will be consolidated in 2022 so that in 2023 or 2024 those traffic levels prior to the pandemic will recover.

Domestic traffic is the engine of this recovery – 90% of this type of passenger has already recovered compared to 2019 – but business traffic continues to stop.

“The total recovery of international traffic and the business travel segment will be key to consolidate the sector and return to the cruising speed of before COVID,” said Gándara.

Regarding the international traffic, 53% has been recovered for the opening of travel in essential markets for Spain, such as the United Kingdom. The opening of the US next month is also expected to encourage this traffic.

Despite this, ALA is cautious with the data because there is no certainty about the behavior of demand in the coming months since, now, flight schedules are much more short-term.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Andrea Gómez Bobillo.