The AirPods 3 presented yesterday by Manzana at their event they have come to highlight the importance of this device for the Californian company. After a trajectory of 5 years, these wireless headphones are called to take the witness of the previous ones. Imitated like none other, the AirPods They have become one more accessory for the user who needs to continue enjoying the multimedia possibilities of their equipment. What do these headphones contribute from now on?

The novelties that incorporate the AirPods 3

The design is very similar to previous editions, however the stem has been shortened quite a bit. As a consequence we have iPods much more manageable and discreet once they are placed. The speaker layout allows for a much friendlier listening, and as in previous editions, They do not have silicone pads, something that the 2019 Air Pods Pro do.

Apple is working a lot with spatial audio on its devices. This experience will allow the listener to be the center of all listening, providing a quite different way of listening to our favorite songs. According to the Californian engineers, you manage to isolate yourself completely when you put them on. And is that in addition, the adaptive equalization It is a reality, since the headphones adjust perfectly to what you are listening to so that you do not lose any type of detail.

Another interesting novelty is that these headphones already incorporate protection against sweat and water, a must for those who use them while playing sports. So your new AirPods 3 have IPX4 protection, which is the one indicated for splashing. No, these headphones are not waterproof and will not work if they are left in the washing machine.

New improvements in the battery, something very difficult since the place it occupies inside the headphones is minimal. Apple has managed to stretch its duration to six hours in playback and four hours of conversation. In addition, five minutes in the charging case will be enough to have an hour of unlimited music.

For those who have all their ecosystem with Apple, they will see with good pleasure that the headphones they will automatically connect to the device you want, not having to disconnect it from one and reconnect it on the other.

How much are they worth and how to get them?

The price in Spain of these headphones is € 199, quite far from the almost 300 that the AirPods Pro had. There is no doubt that it will be a good strategy and that we may see the same situation as in 2016, when the original AirPods appeared. It was impossible to get some and the waiting list was up to six months late.

They can already be booked in the Apple website, producing the first deliveries at the beginning of next week. Apple has once again reinvented its most famous headphones to continue providing pleasant experiences to its users.