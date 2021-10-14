The long-awaited AirPods 3 could see the light at Apple’s event on October 18 along with the MacBook Pros with MX1 chip. Here’s what we know so far about the company’s new TWS earbuds.

Next Monday, October 18, the Apple event “Unleashed” will take place. As usual, those from Cupertino are silent regarding the products they will present at this meeting, but everything indicates that we will meet the new MacBook Pro with M1X and MagSafe processor.

And it seems that the new professional laptops will not be the only product that we will discover in this Apple Event. Rumors also place the launch of the long-awaited AirPods 3, whose presentation was expected in mid-2021, but we are already in the final stretch of the year and have not yet been announced.

The AirPods 3 are the third generation of Apple’s standard True Wireless headphones and its possible characteristics have been widely leaked throughout these months.

The design will be the main change that we will see compared to previous models. According to rumors, the AirPods 3 will abandon the appearance of the current AirPods 2 to follow the line of the AirPods Pro.

As you can in the image on these lines, if the leaks are correct, the new wireless headphones from Apple they will present shorter canes.

What’s more, will have silicone pads They will not only make them more comfortable to wear, but also improve isolation from outside noise compared to the original AirPods design.

The size of the case will be more compact and square than that of the AirPods Pro, and it will possibly have wireless charging.

On the technical side, the new model is said to feature pressure-sensitive touch input, as well as ventilation and pressure relief for the ears. They may also have greater autonomy.

The new version of the best-selling wireless headphones in history came with many new features: new design, water resistance and active noise cancellation by flag. Is the leap worth it? We will tell you about it in this review of Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Previous rumors also claim that AirPods 3 will support spatial audio, but will not offer active noise cancellation or transparency mode, some features that Apple reserves for the AirPods Pro.

Now we can only wait until next Monday to see if we finally know the third generation of AirPods. Will they finally see the light or will those of Cupertino make us wait even longer?