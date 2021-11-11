In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are an Apple user and you want to get the AirPods Pro at the best price, in this 11.11 you have a great opportunity to do so.

Today is celebrated on 11/11 and, logically, one of the stores that competes strongest in this campaign is AliExpress, which discounts thousands of products for at least 24 hours, especially from Asian brands such as Xiaomi.

However, there is much more, such as an offer on the AirPods Pro that leaves them much cheaper than usual, for only 189 euros and without the need to use coupons or codes of any kind.

They are sold by AliExpress Plaza, an important detail, since it means that shipping is free and from Spain, with delivery in just 72 hours and with a two-year warranty in our country, conditions that few have to envy to stores like Amazon.

It goes without saying that the performance of these headphones is excellent at all levels, especially for the sound quality, but also for the effectiveness of its active noise cancellation.

What’s more, they are the only ones that allow you to interact directly with Siri at any time using voice commands, for anything, be it making calls or requesting traffic or weather information, as you would on the iPhone.

We were able to subject them to analysis at the time with quite good results at all levels, and more than a year later they are still one of the best options if you are an Apple user and want to buy headphones.

Although the new AirPods 3 have already been officially presented, they are still much more expensive than the Pro, so if your budget is quite tight there is obviously an option that is cheaper.

