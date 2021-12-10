Each of the states that make up the United States has something of which they are proud, and that This is especially true of their flagship beverages. These are drinks that the locals love and that tourists love to look for on their trips, they are one more cultural element that fills each region with identity.Can you imagine a trip to California without a glass of Napa Valley red wine? On many occasions, it is these drinks that help us solidify the character of a destination. The truth is that there is no strict rule when it comes to defining the characteristic drink of a state. Some states even have drinks designated as official state drinks, in fact, believe it or not, the most popular drink is milk:19 states state that milk is their official state beverage. The truth is that there are many creations of alcoholic beverages that are worthy representatives of each region, today we will talk about some of the most popular throughout the United States.

When it comes to alcohol, there are states that particularly rank for creativity, like Nebraska and its Red Beer, a beer and tomato juice mix similar to Mexico’s “Red Eye” hangover cure. There are also other iconic alternatives, such as Sweet Tea with Vodka from South Carolina or Jack Daniel’s from Tennessee. It is undeniable to say that they are state icons. Read on to discover the most iconic alcoholic beverages in each state.

1. Alabama: Yellowhammer

A game day in Alabama is nothing if you don’t drink a classic Yellowhammer. This iconic drink gets its peculiar name from the bird of the same name. It’s Gallette’s signature drink in Tuscaloosa and is a favorite when playing at the University of Alabama. According to information published in The Daily Meal, it contains vodka, light rum, amaretto, orange juice and pineapple juice, and is garnished with a maraschino cherry.

2. Alaska: Durk Farts

This drink was created in Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska. And it’s great for warming up on colder days, and it’s actually much richer than it looks. According to Chowhound, the drink got its name from the sound people make after drinking one. They are made with: Kahlua, Baileys Irish Cream, and Crown Royal Whiskey.

3. Arizona: Tequila Sunrise

We have all tried a Tequila Sunrise at some point in our lives, it is actually a true delight. About its origin, it is a bit murky: some say it was invented in Arizona in the 1930s, while others say the modern version comes from Sausalito, California, in the 1970s. Another group believes it dates back to Tijuana, Mexico, during Prohibition. Whatever the story, Tequila Sunrise is one of Arizona’s flagship drinks, which is both an exclusive drink and part of an exclusive event that celebrates the homecoming of Northern Arizona University. The cocktail includes tequila, creme de cassis, lemon juice, and sparkling water (the newer version is tequila, orange juice, and grenadine).

4. California: Wine

Most American wine comes from California vineyards. In fact, according to the Wine Institute, California accounts for 81% of all US wine, not surprisingly it has positioned itself as the fourth leading wine producer in the world. From Napa and Sonoma to the Central Coast, the Central Valley and the South Coast, You don’t have to go far in California to sample a world-class glass of wine. The best of all is that you will currently find an interesting proposal of California wines, in any corner of the United States and the world. Well, who doesn’t love wine?

5. Connecticut: Moscow mule

It is true that the name of this cocktail leads us to believe that its origin is Russian, however we have news: it is originally from Connecticut. According to the Hartford Courant, The Moscow mule was invented by John G. Martin of GF Heublein Brothers of Hartford, a food and liquor distributor. It is known that they gave it this peculiar name, “the Moscow mule” because it contains vodka, which is actually associated with Russia, while “mule” is the term for the group of drinks prepared with ginger beer and citrus fruits.

6. Hawaii: Mai tai

It is practically impossible to think of Hawaii without a Mai Tai: they go hand in hand. In fact, it is the most popular drink in Hawaiian bars and it is not only very visually appealing. It is delicious and refreshing! It is made with orange, lime and rum, therefore it is the perfect tropical cocktail to enjoy those impressive beaches of Hawaii. According to Eater, a fun fact about this drink: Mai Tai was so popular in the 1940s and 1950s that it actually depleted the world’s rum supply.

7. Illinois: Jameson Irish Whiskey

With its Irish population and the annual tradition of turning the Chicago River green on St. Patrick’s Day, Illinois has a strong Irish influence. For the same reason, when it comes to choosing an exclusive drink, locals point out that it is essential to choose a Jameson Irish whiskey. For many years it has been considered the most popular liquor in the state.

8. Louisiana: Sazerac

As tourists hurl hurricanes on Bourbon Street, Louisiana locals sip Sazeracs. Invented in the 19th century in a New Orleans coffee shop, it is a cocktail for the brave who have traveled the world: modern version includes rye, absinthe and bitters of narrowness.

9. Michigan: The hummer

Everyone who knows Michigan knows that the most representative drink is the hummer. This quirky drink was created by Jerome Adams in 1968 in Detroit at the Bayview Yacht Club. The reality is that it is a true delight, is made with white rum, Kahlua and two scoops of vanilla ice cream It’s the closest thing to a dessert! Sure with a bit of a picket.

10. Missouri: Budweiser

Anheuser-Busch, America’s iconic brewery, began in the 1850s in St. Louis and the original headquarters remains there today. And of course its flagship beer is the traditional Budweiser, which for obvious reasons has positioned itself as Missouri’s favorite.

11. Nebraska: Red beer

In Mexico they call it red eye and it is one of the most popular drinks to cure hangover symptoms, they usually add lemon juice and sauces. In Nebraska they call it red beer, and it is one of the most popular drinks for the locals. This is beer with a splash of tomato juice and is absolutely essential for a morning after a great night out.

12. New Hampshire: Apple Cider

When autumn comes, New England apple orchards come to life and they become quite a picturesque scene. In fact, one of the most sought-after activities by tourists is apple picking, to finish with a cup of hot apple cider. The truth is that the succulent apple cider, It is the official drink of New Hampshire since 2010. Fun fact: According to State Symbols, there are more than 1,400 acres of orchards in the state.

13. New Jersey: Jäger-bombs

This drink is truly only for the brave and party-goers. While it is true that New Jersey does not have a true official cocktail or state drink, the Jäger-Bombs are the closest thing. College students across the state (especially along its iconic Jersey shoreline) know these shots all too well.. Jäger pumps are made by dropping a shot of Jägermeister into a Red Bull glass, the reality is that taking more than one is never recommended.

14. Texas: Margarita

We all love daisies Not only are they the perfect appetizer for Mexican food, the reality is that they evoke images of a beach in Mexico. About its origin, it is known that it is a drink that was born in Texas and was invented by Pancho Morales, a truck driver from Juárez, Mexico. This classic tequila concoction was created in El PasoAlthough the rest is history as it was quickly replicated in many bars throughout the United States.

15. West Virginia: Gin and tonic

Today one of the most consumed prepared beverages in the United States is the Gin & Tonic, which is quite normal to associate with a posh pub in London. However, West Virginia is no stranger to this botanical mix. Gin and tonics are the state’s favorite local drink, according to The Daily Meal references they are generally served with Aged gin, tonic water, mineral water and lemon oil.

