The President of Algeria, Abdelmedjid Tebboune, confirmed today the closure of the Maghreb Europe Gas Pipeline (GME), which supplies Spain and Portugal through Morocco, and the non-renewal of the contract signed with the Moroccan kingdom, which expired this Sunday.

Although the president had already announced that he would abandon the supply through this route after 25 years of commercial relationship with the Iberian Peninsula, he had not revealed until now what would be the fate of the contract signed with Morocco, the country with which Algeria broke diplomatic relations on last august.

In a brief statement published by the Algerian presidency through its official page on the social network Facebook, it explained that the decision is due to the “aggressive practices” of the neighboring country, which Algeria considers one of the sources of instability in North Africa and the Sahel, the border that most worries Europe.

“The President of the Republic received today a report on the contract that links the national company Sonatrach with the Moroccan Office of Electricity and Water, dated July 31, 2011 and which expires today October 31, 2021, at midnight”, explained the note.

“In light of the aggressive practices of the Kingdom of Morocco towards Algeria, which affect national unity, and after consulting with the Prime Minister and with the Ministers of Finance, Foreign Affairs and Energy and Mines, the President of the Republic ordered the national company Sonatrach to cease the commercial relationship with the Moroccan company and not to renew the contract “, I added without further details.

In this context of instability, Algeria guaranteed Spain this week that it will comply with “the signed contracts” and follow the gas supply in two ways: increasing the capacity of the other gas pipeline that connects the two countries through the Mediterranean (Medgaz) and compensating the rest with methane tankers, built to transport liquefied gas (LNG).

One option, LNG, which could lead to an increase in price, since shipping rates on ships are higher, something that could have an impact on Spanish households that are already facing the rise in the prices of electricity, gas and fuels.

Not so much during this winter, in which the supply is guaranteed, but in the future, since Algeria has insisted on honoring the “agreements already signed”, without alluding to the following.

Since 1996, Algeria has sent some 10 billion cubic meters of gas natural per year to Spain and Portugal through the GME.

In return, Morocco receives annually about 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, which covers 97% of its needs.

