5 years ago, in 2016, Facebook added calls in Spain and the rest of the world reactions. A series of emojis that would allow us to rate a post on Facebook and not depend on the old ‘Like’ that had been with us for years. Now, new internal documents from the firm indicate that this system was scored for encourage misinformation and negativity on Facebook.

According to an extensive investigative report from The Washington Post, Facebook developed an algorithm to rate and display the news items that were most likely to show negative reactions with the emojis of ‘sad’ or ‘angry’.

A practice that would have been confirmed by Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee who recently declared in Congress against the company, stating that the company consciously promoted negativity and misinformation within the social network to increase its own profits.

Harmful posts

Let’s go back to 2016. At that time, Facebook included 5 new reactions to shelve the mythical ‘Like’ of Facebook. These were: ‘I love’, ‘laugh’, ‘surprised’, ‘sad’ and ‘angry’. 5 reactions that were based on related emojis.

On the other hand, Facebook was adjusting the algorithm that is responsible for presenting news in the main feeds of users so that these emojis serve as indicative of what content to display, and according to these documents, Facebook designed this algorithm to favor the news that mainly provoked the most negative or emotional reactions of the new system. That is, ‘surprised’ or ‘angry’.

So much so, that the algorithm rated reaction emojis as a yardstick up to 5 times more valuable that the ‘likes’, so the publications that caused a lot of reactions tended, according to the algorithm, to keep users more attentive to said news and thus keep them active on Facebook.

Something that some employees worried, since they believed that such a system could favor more controversial publications, opening “the door to more spam, abusive information or clickbait,” wrote an employee in those documents. A colleague replied that it was possible, and Facebook scientists confirmed that emojis with reactions like this were much more likely to carry this type of content.

This, according to the documents, caused content moderators and teams dedicated to ending the toxicity of the platform were literally fighting for nothing. This process would have been systematically amplified during these last 3 years, finally coinciding with the declarations in the Congress of the United States of Frances Haugen.

Punctuation system

Although the reactions are only a part of the mechanics that Facebook would be carrying out to encourage the flow of this kind of content, the algorithm is one of the most important due to its high influence. The algorithm is in charge of assigning a series of points to apply them to a score that applies to each publication and thus order them, deciding which ones appear higher and which ones lower.

Facebook has not published the values ​​that the algorithm applies to each publication and less to each emoji, according to the company to prevent users with specific knowledge from using this information to favor their content over the rest. However, some of these mechanisms included collecting how many long comments a post generated or whether the associated video was pre-recorded or live.

According to these documents, in 2017 each reaction of a publication was worth up to 5 times a ‘Like’ at the time, arguing that a reaction was more emotionally charged than a click or a ‘Like’. Facebook initially took a measured stance on how reactions work and later encouraged users to actively use these reactions.

The answers, for example, carried much greater weight: 30 times a ‘Like’, causing Facebook to know that the interaction of a user’s friends created a tendency for related users to post more.

In fact, the Wall Street Journal said last September that Facebook’s interest in encouraging repeat comments, responses, or actions led to a much greater tendency to share politically divisive posts. This emphasis on interaction was known internally as ‘meaningful social interactions’.

But what if a post was promoted by the algorithm and ran into dangerous content moderation teams? The question was based on the scores that, according to Facebook scientists, they had no limit. Although these algorithms rated some posts as bad and halved their score, some of them got million points, making it almost impossible that even cutting said score in half would decrease in popularity.

The worst thing is that when it was discovered that this algorithm was compounding the problem that precisely these teams wanted to nip in the bud, some “adjustments” were put on the table to try to reduce the potential damage. These proposals, on several occasions, were rejected by higher authorities.

Still, experiments were carried out to see what adjustments could be made to solve this problem and that Haugen later denounced in the United States Congress. This is because these tests went through disabling security measures for certain user sets to check if these measures worked.

Subsequently, Facebook reduced the value of the reactions. In 2018, the angry emoji was worth 4 times more than a ‘Like’, equating this value for all emotions. According to 2019 documents, the least used emoji was anger, with 429 million clicks a week. The ‘Likes’ became 63,000 million a week and the reactions of ‘I love it’, to 11,000 million.

Thus, the scientists determined that negative reactions such as anger or surprise were much more frequent in negative publications, such as “low-quality civic news, inaccurate civic information, toxicity, erroneous health information and anti-vaccine content.” As early as April 2019, Facebook tried to downgrade content that was receiving disproportionate anger reactions.

Internal protests

The biggest problem is reflected in July of that same year, with an internal proposal that tried to get the value of the reactions will be equated to a ‘Like’, or even that they were worth absolutely nothing. In this way, according to the proposal, the toxicity and the concerns about divisive policies that plagued the community would have been reduced. A proposal that It was rejected.

Later that year, a discussion was held to discuss how to adjust the algorithm to stop amplifying this type of harmful content, and again an attempt was made to make these reactions less valued. He even considered removing the button for reactions completely. It was also rejected.

Finally, in 2020 Facebook gave in but not because of internal pressure, but because it was discovered that users were fed up with the angry reaction, which had become so popular that it was appearing in all posts. Finally, Facebook reduced the value of the reactions to 1.5 times that of a ‘Like’ and in September, the angry reaction became worth zero and the reactions of ‘I love’ and ‘sad’ managed to be worth 2 times a ‘I like it’.

Still, the damage had been done. The documents show that Facebook wanted to promote live broadcasts, increasing the weight of these until 600 times a ‘Like’. Thus, ultra-fast virality was obtained for “low-quality” videos and, in turn, these played an important role in political events in the United States, such as the racial protests over the murder of George Floyd or the assault on the Capitol at the beginning of the year.

After all these problems, Facebook limited the weight of the streams to 60 times a ‘Like’. This, together with the zero value applied to the anger reaction, made the platform move less “violent” and dangerous content, without affecting the flow of activity. However, according to Haugen, the delay in these measures and the rejection of previous adjustments caused Facebook to play an unexpected role in some of the darkest chapters in the recent history of the country.

