Rafael Navarro, the local Alicante police denier who has threatened to “give two hosts” to the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, due to the imposition of the covid passport, gives seminars on stress management, gun handling and control, and self defense.

This despite being on sick leave, according to sources from the body, a sick leave that occurred just before he was notified of the sanction of one year and seven and a half months without employment and salary for refuse to wear the mask during the performance of your job as a public official.

The cited sources have ruled out adopting measures in the face of the threats made to the head of the Consell when considering that Navarro had made them in a private capacity, since it is still low and with the proceedings pending application.

Navarro has taught since last September at least five of the aforementioned courses: two in Alicante, one in Valencia, one in Archena (Murcia) and another in Alcorcón (Madrid), according to the publication eldiestro.es, which includes several images where the agent is seen instructing in the handling of weapons and defense personal to people aged between between 6 and 78 years.

Always according to the aforementioned publication, at the end of last October there were two more seminars planned in Madrid (Arganda and Getafe), one in Ciudad Real (Alcázar de San Juan), one in Castellón, one in Seville, one in Toledo ( Talavera de la Reina) and one in Guadalajara, in addition to others pending confirmation in different provinces.

In the explanation of the seminars it is indicated that for the weapons handling section “the trainer will provide the necessary material“, but it is noted that” whoever has any type of firearm, whether simulated or airsoft, it is recommended that you bring it, without gas and without pellets “.

Regarding the prices, the cost of each seminar is “only in function of the amount of fuel that is necessary to arrivera the population in question, and in any case, the payment will be the will of those who participate “.

The objective The course is “to make known to the largest number of people, the basic knowledge about stress management, both emotional and physical, as well as basic notions of personal self-defense and very basic and precise instructions in the management and operation of weapons, both white and fire. In all respects, this seminar should be taken as an apprenticeship, as it can be any other. It is not about transforming the population into guerrillas or hitmen, far from it. We leave that for other areas, such as cinema. It is only about showing certain aspects, which the bulk of the population is unaware of, and which currently are, or may become useful and necessary in your daily life. It would be foolish to wait for someone to come save someone. It is ourselves, with our learning and skills, who we must survive. It is the law of life. Who is not prepared, will have a bad time, and even will fall down. However, let no one think, once again, that this seminary is a military camp or anything like that. It is simply a matter of transferring the knowledge acquired during three decades of learning in various environments, both civil and military, and make a compendium of the simplest movements, techniques and tactics and adapt them to the civil sphere, having as an initial criterion the fact that none of those who attend has the slightest idea of ​​what is going to be discussed. If there are those who already know the subject, the better, because it will help the rest. “

Twitter account of Rafael Navarro, in whose profile photo he was seen pointing with a sniper rifle, is unavailable “temporarily” for violating the policies of this social network. His personal website and a new Instagram account also include that image:

