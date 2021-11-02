11/02/2021

12:43 CET

.

The Prosecutor’s Office has maintained this Tuesday that Pedro NA, accused of being the inducer of the murder of the IU councilor in Llanes (Asturias) Francisco Javier Ardines, planned the crime with the help of an intermediary and two hitmen by the “deep hatred” he felt towards the mayor for the extramarital relationship he had with his wife.

In the first session of the oral hearing with a popular jury that began this Tuesday at the Oviedo Provincial Court for the murder of Ardines committed on August 16, 2018 in the llanisca parish of Belmonte de Pría, the prosecutor insisted on the involvement of the four defendants, for whom he requests a individual sentence of 25 years in prison.

The representative of the Public Ministry has addressed the members of the jury to warn them that in this trial there will be no “direct” evidence such as camera recordings or witnesses to the murder, but yes enough indications to consider that the four defendants are authors, some in a material way -the two alleged hitmen- and the other two as co-author and necessary cooperator.

The prosecutor has said that she is sure that Pedro NA planned the murder because of the deep hatred he had for Ardines since he discovered the relationship with his wife, and that Jesús M. was an intermediary by intervening in the “prior and subsequent” acts, contacting and paying the two hitmen.

The Civil Guard investigation was, in the prosecutor’s opinion, “long, complex and complete“and it was based on circumstantial facts, and he recalled that there are many cases that end in convictions once the relationship of the accused to the case is proven.

For his part, the lawyer for the private prosecution, Antonio Pineda, has explained to the jurors that the Ardines family has appeared in the proceedings “to do justice” because the four defendants acted by mutual agreement to attack “by surprise and brutal” to the councilor.

The private prosecution also requests 25 years in prison for each of the accused and requests compensation of 400,000 euros for the widow and the two children of Ardines, compared to the 168,000 requested by the Prosecutor’s Office.